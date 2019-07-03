NOT THE RUSSIANS: Mystery Coast sub unmasked

SPOTTED: This submarine was spotted off Bulcock Beach by eagle-eyed photographer Cade Mooney.

A SUBMARINE spotted about 100m off a Coast beach was on its way to a major Australia-US joint exercise focused on "mid-intensity 'high-end' warfighting".

The submarine was spotted off Bulcock Beach at Caloundra by eagle-eyed Coast photographer Cade Mooney about 6.30am Tuesday.

He estimated the sub was only about 100m offshore, as it passed the Pumicestone Passage.

He'd been at his home office when he noticed the sub pop up out of the corner of his eye and snapped a few photos off.

A Department of Defence spokeswoman confirmed the submarine was a Royal Australian Navy Collins class submarine.

"This Australian submarine is conducting a routine transit to Brisbane following a regional deployment where she will make a port visit prior to participating in Exercise Talisman Sabre 2019," the spokeswoman said.

Exercise Talisman Sabre 2019 is a bilateral, combined Australian and United States training activity.

The exercise was designed to practise respective military services and associated agencies in planning and conducting combined and joint task force operations, as well as improve the combat readiness and "interoperability" between Australian and US forces.

The exercise takes place every two years, with the 2019 edition marking the eighth iteration of the exercise.

It's field training exercise combined logistics, amphibious landings, land force manoeuvres, urban, air and maritime operations and Special Forces activities.

Most of the exercises would take place in the Australian Defence Force's Shoalwater Bay Training Area, as well as surrounding State Forests in central Queensland.

Stanage Bay and the Capricorn Coast, Whitsundays, Mackay, Bundaberg and surrounds and Townsville and Evans Head facilities were also included.

The exercise was set to run from late-June until early-August.