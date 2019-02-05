Not your average job: Positions vacant on Hayman Island

WITH less than six months until the highly anticipated opening of Hayman Island, there are still some positions vacant at the luxury island retreat; some of which aren't your average job.

InterContinental Hayman Island Resort and InterContinental Sanctuary Cove Resort hiring manager Carly Green said there were about 75 roles still available.

"Most of the leadership team within the InterContinental Hayman Island Resort team have been secured,” she said.

As well as traditional hotel roles in food and beverage, Mrs Green said there were also some "really unique roles that you wouldn't find elsewhere”.

"There will be a whole activities team, whose sole purpose is to co-ordinate beach activities and run water sports and nature walks - that sort of thing,” she said.

"There are still positions available across our front line team within the culinary space, restaurants and bars, front office and our activities centre. There will be technical roles coming up in the engineering and maintenance space shortly, so there are lots of opportunities still there.”

Creating a great place to work and live for employees is a priority for InterContinental, according to Mrs Green, and with this in mind, the resort will be employing a health and wellness manager, who's role would be to ensure the optimum health and well-being of staff working on the island.

"We value our staff on island and want to look after them not just professionally,” she said.

Ms Green said that new employees would be moving to the newly refurbished luxury island by the end of April, in time for the opening of the resort in July.

Once the island reaches capacity, Ms Green said there would be about 400 colleagues living and working on the island, the majority of which would have the opportunity to up-skill across different areas.

"It's not like a normal hotel and it's not like the mainland where you have a big function and you can call on an agency for 20 extra team members. It's all hands on deck,” she said.

Mrs Green said she's been delighted to see many locals applying for the roles in addition to national and international applicants.

"We're searching for applicants who are passionate about the hospitality industry, have a long-term career path and possess drive and ambition to succeed in this industry.”