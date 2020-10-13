Menu
Former bikie killed in execution-style murder (The Today Show)
Crime

Notorious COVID bikie shot dead in execution-style killing

by Thomas Chamberlin
12th Oct 2020 6:48 AM
Notorious bikie Shane Bowden, who breached COVID restrictions when he travelled to Queensland from Victoria, has been shot dead in an execution-style killing on the Gold Coast overnight.

Police were called to a Cox Road home about 12.10am where they found Bowden dead.

A short time later, a burnt-out vehicle was discovered nearby in Mirambeena Drive.

Crime scenes have been declared in both locations.

Notorious bikie charged over COVID-19 breaches

Infamous bikie revealed as infected border dodger

Tensions rise in Mongols as senior bikie booted from gang

 

 

Shane Bowden has been shot dead in an execution-style killing on the Gold Coast overnight.
Bowden was once part of the Finks "terror team" and responsible for shooting Christopher Hudson during the Gold Coast's ballroom blitz brawl.

Just weeks after departing prison in a flashy exit in June this year, Bowden was attacked in a drive-by shooting at Epping.

Bowden made headlines last month when he was charged by police on the Gold Coast for alleged COVID-19 breaches.

He was charged with giving false and misleading documents under the Public Health Act, with police alleging he lied on his border declaration pass.

Shane Bowden was a key player in the infamous ballroom blitz brawl.
Bowden told The Courier-Mail he had come to Queensland - his home state - to recover from a badly infected gunshot wound to his leg.

Bowden said he had been diagnosed with coronavirus while in hospital in Melbourne awaiting surgery.

The Queensland Government initially said he boarded the plane with COVID-19 but later acknowledged he was not contagious.

 

Shane Bowden leaves Southport court after being charged over an alleged COVID breach. Picture: Tertius Pickard
"When I boarded the plane, I was not COVID positive," he said.

"I had been given the all clear.

"I didn't put anyone at risk.

"The government have targeted me because of my past jail time and being OMCG."

Originally published as Notorious COVID bikie shot dead in execution-style killing

