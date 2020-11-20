Convicted paedophile Shannon Norgate appeared in Caboolture Magistrates Court Tuesday when police prosecutors applied for a forfeiture order for his mobile phone.

The forfeiture order followed Norgate's October 23 conviction of breaching his bail by using the device which could connect to the internet.

The breach of bail was committed between September 12 and 29 in Caboolture, two days after he entered in to the bail undertaking.

"If the phone does end up getting destroyed, I would like my money for it," Norgate told Magistrate Peter Hasted.

"I'm happy for the phone to get seized but at the end of the day that's my money they're throwing away."

Norgate revealed he was now in Toowoomba under the eye of the department of probation and parole after bouncing between Caboolture, Yeronga and Ipswich, where he faced opposition from locals.

"There's no way I can get to Caboolture (for a trial over whether the phone should be ceased).

"The phone can be forfeited... I got no choice," he said to the magistrate.

"Well, with great respect, I can go to a hearing," Magistrate Hasted said.

However Norgate agreed to forfeit the phone.

Norgate was earlier this year convicted of sexually assaulting the two boys in Gladstone while wearing a 'security' shirt and was released from prison after serving 406 days.

He is also currently serving three year's probation and a three-year good behaviour period.

Judge Michael Burnett had said Norgate's behaviour was "plainly predatory", "deviant" and "constitutes every parent's worst nightmare".

Originally published as Notorious paedophile relocates, gives up mobile phone