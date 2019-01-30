Wippa’s MAFS fling bombshell

Mel from MAFS was awkwardly reunited with Nova’s Wippa live on air.

A MARRIED At First Sight bride has been confronted with her romantic past during a stunningly cringe-worthy exchange on live radio.

Talent executive Mel appeared on Nova's Fitzy and Wippa show this morning to discuss her "wedding" to spiritual enthusiast Dino, when her past dalliance with Michael "Wippa" Wipfli - whom she used to work with at a Perth radio station - was raised.

"Melissa, this is the first time we've met, so I apologise if this is a bit forward, but my other half used to live with Wippa in Perth," co-host Sarah McGilvray said. "We saw a promo (for MAFS), and he was really shocked when you appeared on screen, and then he showed me this photo of you and Michael Wipfli.

"So how do you two know each other? Because Wips wouldn't confirm exactly how you knew each other, and we know it's not just work …"

Before Mel could answer, Wippa jumped in, explaining: "Mel worked on reception for a while, and I was doing the brekkie show in Perth, so as a crew we'd all hang out together."

The pair knew each other more than a decade ago.

After being grilled for more details, Mel confirmed that they'd had a "really good relationship" and were "very close".

"How close? Like clothes-off close?" Sarah asked, before Wippa interjected again.

"We weren't in a relationship, we hooked up a couple of times, we kissed a couple of times," he said, adding that it was "10 or 12 years ago".

Wippa has been married to wife Lisa for almost six years, and the pair share two young sons, Ted and Jack.

Meanwhile, in last night's episode of Married At First Sight, Mel admitted that she hadn't had sex for "eight years" - and given her lack of chemistry with Dino, it's a situation not likely to change during the show.

These two didn’t exactly hit it off.

The couple got off to a rocky start before they even met, with Mel accidentally sleeping in, which put her two hours behind schedule and with a heightened trigger for meltdowns.

She arrived to find her groom wasn't even waiting at the altar - although he later emerged on a horse as a "surprise" which went down like a lead balloon.

In a series of intense conversations, Dino then told her all about his spirituality, which increasingly left Mel feeling doubtful about their compatibility.

The whole wedding seemed to be peak cringe, but this morning's encounter really kicked it up a notch.

As the former flames squirmed through the radio segment, even Sarah couldn't help asking Wippa: "Why am I sweating for you? This is horrible."

Married At First Sight continues at 7.30pm tonight on Nine.