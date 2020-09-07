DJOKOVIC’S DISGRACE: Hits lineswoman, kicked out of US Open

World No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic has been sensationally disqualified from the US Open for hitting a lineswoman in the throat with a ball.

The frustrated world No. 1 went 5-6 down in the first set to Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta when he hit a ball in the direction of the female official.

It struck her in the throat and she could be heard gasping.

Djokovic held up his hand in apology, then walked over to check she was OK and after a few minutes she got up and walked off the court.

Following around 10 minutes of discussions with the tournament referee, the umpire declared that Carreno Busta had won by default.

Djokovic was the red-hot favourite to win the US Open and claim his 18th career grand slam title.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are both absent from New York for the tournament which is being played in a bio-secure bubble without crowds because of COVID-19.

He cruised through his first three matches, only dropping one set to Britain's Kyle Edmund in the second round he only has himself to blame for not having the opportunity to lift up the trophy on Arthur Ashe Stadium for the fourth time.

Djokovic was unbeaten in 2020 until his brain snap ruined that.

Djokovic walked off the court in disgrace.

BBC tennis commentator Gigi Salmon said: "He wasn't looking, he didn't hit it very hard, but it hit the line judge in the throat.

"Unquestionably he should have been defaulted. They shouldn't have discussed it for as long as they did. You cannot do that.

"At your age, at your stage, with what you're trying to do - you know better than anybody in the sport that you do not do that."

"It was accidental, but it doesn't matter. This is your office. It's your place of work."

Originally published as Novak disqualified for hitting official