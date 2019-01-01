November in review

Airlie Beach Festival of Music organiser Gavin Butlin labelled the Melbourne Ska Orchestra "probably one of the best sets we have (ever) seen at the festival" after its performance at theis year's Airlie Beach Festival of Music. Photo: Andrew Pattinson / Vampp Phography.

NOVEMBER 1: QUEENSLAND was gripped by the tragedy of a father and son who drowned in the popular tourist spot, Airlie Beach Lagoon. The pair were holidaying from China, and it was later confirmed that the father and son were unable to swim. Emergency services, and witnesses rallied and tried desperately to save their lives, but they sadly could not be revived.

NOVEMBER 1: OUR very own blonde bombshell, Lara Mitton made waves in the US after she was named third runner up at the Miss Swimsuit USA finals in Rivera Maya, competing against 60 other women from around the world. Go Lara!

NOVEMBER 2: PROSERPINE welcomed a wage subsidy trial, to encourage employers to hire more apprentices. The Federal Government announced it would invest 60 million in the trial in a bid to encourage employers in regional communities to engage more apprentices.

NOVEMBER 2: AN anti-Adani activist, narrowly avoided serious injury after emergency services prevented her from plunging 30 metres to the ground. The 23-year-old woman woman had suspended herself above a railway line just north of Merinda.

NOVEMBER 8: OUR paradise was once again in the national spotlight, following the tragic death of Melbourne man Daniel Christidis. The 30-year-old doctor was attacked in Cid Harbour, as he was paddle boarding with friends at dusk. The death sparked the debate surrounding shark nets and drum lines, which prompted a round-table amongst tourism operators, State and local MP's and marine experts to find a way forward.

NOVEMBER 8: A JOINT operation between Australian Border Force and the Mackay Tactical Crime Squad saw an estimated $10,000 worth of drugs seized from a Cannonvale residence. A 27-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were charged with various offences relating to the seizures.

NOVEMBER 8: A BRAND new playground, designed to protect children from the sun, (a must in the sunshine state) was announced as part of the Airlie Beach Foreshore revitalisation project.

NOVEMBER 9: A BUSHFIRE that had been burning in Conway National Park for three weeks, was pushed towards Conway Township after a hot and windy day. The fire was slow moving and caused by a lightening strike, with seven QFES crews from around the region attending the blaze, on it's worst day.

NOVEMBER 9: A BRIGHT green ute landed in the Proserpine River, after the driver collided with a tree at high speed, before rolling down an embankment. Neither the driver of the ute, nor his passenger were injured. The driver was charged with driving without due care.

NOVEMBER 9: THOUSANDS of visitors descended on our beach town for the Airlie Beach Festival of Music, which event organisers described at the "best one yet.”

NOVEMBER 11: IT WAS a century of remembering the fallen soldiers for the Whitsunday Community, with various services held throughout the region on November 11.

NOVEMBER 15: A Flametree local got a nasty surprise when she went out to feed her chickens one morning, and was instead confronted with a 3.5 metre python, with 4 chicken sized bulges in its stomach. A snake catcher came to relocate the snake.

NOVEMBER 16: A FOUR-MONTH old puppy was found severely injured on Midge Point Road. It was later discovered that the pooch had been shot twice. RSPCA Qld launched an investigation into the matter.

NOVEMBER 21: A GROUP of rookie skydivers leapt into the great unknown in an effort to raise money for mental health. The campaign was organised by Girudala youth health promotions officer Paul White who rallied for local workplaces to nominate people in the community to skydive in celebration of Movember.

NOVEMBER 22: THE famed Coral Sea resort changed hands, in a sale that was kept local, much to everyone's delight. Abell Point Marina Owner Paul Darrouzet, acquired the resort, exchanged unconditional sale and purchase contracts for the iconic resort. The purchase prices remained confidential.

NOVEMBER 22: WHITSUNDAY tourism operators cleaned up at the Queensland Tourism awards on the Gold Coast, amassing 13 accolades at the awards. The Whitsundays region finished second overall, behind the Gold Coast.

NOVEMBER 22: BOWEN local, 16-year-old Eden Hedges thrashed eight-time Olympic medallist Suzie "Madame Butterfly” O'Neill at the Whitehaven Beach Ocean swim. The school girl beat the famed ex Olympian by 13 seconds.

NOVEMBER 23: PROSERPINE was gearing up for an extreme heatwave, with the mercury forecast to hit 41 degrees on Monday November 26, making it one of the hottest days on record. The BoM said that the temperatures were much higher than they usually were for this time of year.

NOVEMBER 23: WILMAR Sugar Pty Ltd, formerly Sucrogen Australia Pty Ltd, was acquitted of any liability in the death of a man at the Proserpine sugar mill in 2012. Plant Operator John Erikson, was killed in a workplace accident inside the mill six years ago, and a charge against the company of failing to comply with its health and safety duty was dismissed.

NOVEMBER 23: PROSERPINE cane farmers welcomed news that the Federal Government will lodge a counter-notification notice with the World Trade Organisation. This followed the Indian Governments declaration in late September of subsidies totalling $1 billion. Proserpine Cane Grower, Peter Faust acknowledged the notice as a step in the right direction.

NOVEMBER 26: TEMPERATURES soared, and the hottest day on record was recorded at Proserpine airport, with the mercury rising to 44.9 degrees.

NOVEMBER 29: WHITSUNDAY locals, Elizabeth Sargent and Cathi Zanevra began campaigning to change the legislation surround domestic violence.

At present, domestic violence is a civil issue, and the campaign aims to make domestic violence a criminal offence, which would allow police to protect victims more effectively.

NOVEMBER 29: A TRIO of green sea turtles were released at Cannonvale Beach, after spending several months in rehabilitation.

The three turtles, (one of which was 80 years old) were suffering floating syndrome, caused by a build of gas in the gut, preventing the marine creatures from diving to reach their natural food source.

NOVEMBER 29: ADANI Mining chief executive Lucas Dow has announced the company's long-debated Carmichael mine and rail project would be fully financed through the Adani Group's resources. Member for Dawson George Christensen, and Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox welcomed the news.

NOVEMBER 30: BOWEN and the greater Whitsundays region will be the home of a major aquaculture project worth more than $100 million. Guthalungra will be the site of a new prawn farm in 2019, and is set to create more than 200 jobs over two years.

NOVEMBER 30: ONE of the most prestigious journalism awards in Australia- a Walkey, was awarded to Kylie Stevenson, a journalist who started her career at the Whitsunday Coast Guardian in Proserpine. She won the distinguished award, alongside Caroline Graham and Eric George for their powerful podcast, Lost in Larrimah.

NOVEMBER 30: WHATTHA, the brave little pooch that was found with gun shot wounds to his face and leg, was finally out of the woods, as he recovered from a life threatening tetanus infection. He was finally in the care of his foster home, while he awaits his forever home.