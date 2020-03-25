Menu
Tourism Whitsundays Board 2019-20.
‘Now is not the time to fracture’

Laura Thomas
25th Mar 2020 1:00 PM
WITH dozens of businesses across the region closing their doors until further notice, Tourism Whitsundays has made a decision they say will help ease the pressure for operators.

In a meeting on Monday, the Tourism Whitsundays board of directors decided to waive membership fees for six months commencing on April 1, or July 1, 2020 for all 2019/20.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Tash Wheeler hoped the move would provide businesses with some much-needed relief in an unprecedented time.

“Our industry is undoubtedly in uncharted territory, it is so crucial during these times that our community sticks together, now is not the time to fracture, we need to support each other and stay united through this,” she said.

“No one is immune to crisis, Tourism Whitsundays itself has had to consolidate and make some very tough decisions around staffing and operations.

“We hope by doing this, we’re able to hold onto enough funding to go out with a bang when travel restrictions have been lifted.

“I would like to remind the community that Tourism Whitsundays updates and information are available for anyone, in any business, regardless of membership, and have always been.

“Our door is always open; our phones are always on; we are always available to discuss any matters relating to the tourism industry.”

Tourism Whitsundays will continue to update a handbook informing residents and businesses of important changes in the community as well as areas they can seek assistance.

For more information go to tourismwhitsundays.com.au.

coronavirus coronaviruswhitsundays #coronaviruswhitsundays membership fees tourism whitsundays
