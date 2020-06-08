NQ First announces Burdekin candidate

Carolyn Moriarty is the NQ First candidate for the Burdekin electorate.

THE race to October’s state election is heating up, with NQ First endorsing its candidate for the seat of Burdekin today.

Clermont resident Carolyn Moriarty has received the backing of NQ First Leader Jason Costigan to challenge incumbent MP Dale Last for the seat on October 31, 2020.

The political hopeful is no stranger to the Burdekin electorate area, having been a school teacher in Clermont for 14 years.

She since went on to be the electorate officer for the Member of Charters Towers, moved to Bowen to be the Bowen Tourism manager in 2015-2017, before moving back to Clermont via Rockhampton to work in HR.

She said she had followed Mr Costigan’s work for many years and “loved the premise of the NQ First party”.

NQ First candidate for Burdekin Carolyn Moriarty and NQ First leader and member for Whitsunday Jason Costigan. Picture Jordan Gilliland

“It’s a positive and beneficial thing for North Queensland,” she said.

“Considering there are 93 seats in Queensland and 73 seats in the southeast the major parties will never put much into the region, as they need to ensure the support of the southern voters.

“The NQ First party doesn’t need that as they can secure the votes and the voice for the people of the north.”

Ms Moriarty said infrastructure investment, bringing more tourism to the region and a focus on mine safety were big issues for her in Bowen and Collinsville.

“I was just talking to the team at the Big Mango and they’ve said tourism has taken a big hit since the pandemic, so they are high on the list and I will be talking to tourism stakeholders on how to improve that,” she said.

NQ First Burdekin candidate Carolyn Moriarty. Picture: Jordan Gilliland

“Collinsville, I think safety in the mines is a big issue as well, much like it is in many mining communities across the electorate. I know people are very passionate about change in mine safety.

“Water is a big issue that I know people in the Burdekin electorate are very passionate about.

“There’s so many issues across this electorate, from the coalfields to the cane fields, the salad bowl in Bowen, the cattle out west, these are all things that I want to explore more of and help with NQ First.”

Mr Costigan said he was “picking the best people for the job” and was proud to have Ms Moriarty on board to contest the Burdekin seat.

He said the incumbent Burdekin MP Dale Last would be “subservient to his bosses” in Brisbane while Ms Moriarty’s boss, Mr Costigan, “would live next door”.

“We’re not pandering to people to the left or the right, we’re here to look after the people of North Queensland,” he said.

“I’ve got no doubt that Bowen’s best days are in front of it and even though Bowen is not in my electorate, the interest in Bowen, well there’s no keener student than me.

“Here I have someone who wants to represent Bowen in parliament with me and that’s a very humbling thing.

“Carolyn will have a very big electorate but she will put the people of North Queensland first.”

Mr Costigan said a decision had not been made on where Ms Moriarty would house an office if elected, but believed with the Burdekin electorate stretching from Townsville in the north to Clermont in the south there was an argument to have two separate offices.