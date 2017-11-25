MACKAY REGION POLLING BOOTHS: Where you can cast your vote

Entry to pre-poll at Mackay Showgrounds ahead of the State Election on November 25, 2017.

Entry to pre-poll at Mackay Showgrounds ahead of the State Election on November 25, 2017. Luke Mortimer

WE ARE heading to the polls this Saturday and if you're not among the more than 330,000 who have already snuck into a pre-polling booth, we've got an idea of where you have to go.

Once the polling booths close at 6PM, the Electoral Commission Queensland will begin counting up the results for the 93 state electorates.

Through the evening, it will update poll results every two minutes as it works through more than 2.6 million votes.

If you're after a snag, the Democracy Sausage project is back in action, complete with map to show you where to find a snag and maybe a cake as you honour your sworn duty.

WHERE WILL YOU BE VOTING?

BURDEKIN

MACKAY

MIRANI

WHITSUNDAY

Airville (Airville State School), 920 Old Clare Road, AIRVILLE

Ayr (PCYC), 164 MacMillan Street, AYR

Bowen (Bowen State School Hall), 27 Poole Street, BOWEN

Bowen Hospital (Hospital), 61-65 Gregory Street, BOWEN

Brandon (Brandon State School), 2-20 Drysdale Street, BRANDON

Clare (Clare State School) Larkin Street, CLAREDALE

Clermont (Clermont State School) Francis Street, CLERMONT

Collinsville (Collinsville State School Parade Room) Hamilton Street, COLLINSVILLE

Coppabella (Coppabella State School) Mathieson Street, COPPABELLA

Cungulla (Community Hall) Frank Randell Drive, CUNGULLA

Dysart (Dysart State School), 4 Garnham Drive, DYSART

East Ayr (East Ayr State School), 43 Ross Street, AYR

Giru (CWA Hall), 9 Carey Street, GIRU

Glenden (Glenden State School) Gillham Terrace, GLENDEN

Gumlu (Gumlu State School) De Salis Street, GUMLU

Home Hill (St Colman's School), 94 - 100 Eleventh Avenue, HOME HILL

Jarvisfield (Jarvisfield State School), 516 Rita Island Road, JARVISFIELD

Kalamia (Kalamia State School), Lillesmere Road, AYR

Merinda (Merinda State School) Bergl Street, MERINDA

Middlemount (Community School) James Randell Drive, MIDDLEMOUNT

Moranbah (Moranbah East State School), 4 Williams Street, MORANBAH

Moranbah West (Moranbah Community Centre) Batchelor Parade, MORANBAH

Nebo (Nebo State School), 34 Oxford Street, NEBO

Nome (Bush Fire Brigade Hall), 2 Alligator Creek Road, NOME

Oonoonba (Oonoonba State School), 83 Fairfield Waters Drive, OONOONBA

Osborne (Osborne State School) Cnr Home Hill-Kirknie Rd & Osborne Rd, HOME HILL (UP RIVER)

Queens Beach (Queens Beach State School), 39 Tracey Street, QUEENS BEACH

Stuart (Guppy's Early Childcare Centre), 353 Stuart Drive, STUART

Woodstock (Woodstock State School) Woodstock Avenue, WOODSTOCK

Wulguru (Wulguru State School) Edison Street, WULGURU

MACKAY

Andergrove (Andergrove State School) Fernleigh Avenue, ANDERGROVE

Beaconsfield (Beaconsfield State School), 1 Nadina Street, BEACONSFIELD

Bucasia (Bucasia State School), 76 Kemp Street, BUCASIA

Canberra Street (St Joseph's Primary School), 4 Canberra Street, NORTH MACKAY

Eimeo (Eimeo Road State School) Old Eimeo Road, EIMEO

Emmanuel (Catholic Primary School), 35-49 Baxter Drive, MOUNT PLEASANT

Fitzgerald (Fitzgerald State School), 54 Norris Road, NORTH MACKAY

Glenella (Glenella State School, School Hall), 35 - 55 Hill End Road, GLENELLA

Mackay Central (Mackay Central State School, All Purpose Centre) Macalister Street, MACKAY

Mackay South (Mercy College) Cnr Juliet & Penn Streets, SOUTH MACKAY

Mackay West (Mackay West State School, Library Performing Arts Centre), 20 Pinder Street, WEST MACKAY

Mater Hospital (Hospital) Willetts Road, NORTH MACKAY

North Mackay High (Mackay North State High School) Valley Street, NORTH MACKAY

Pioneer (Pioneer State High School), 221 Bedford Road, ANDERGROVE

Slade Point (Community Hall) Wren Street, SLADE POINT

Victoria Park (Victoria Park State School) Cnr Goldsmith & Shakespeare Streets, EAST MACKAY

MIRANI

Alligator Creek (Alligator Creek State School), 50 Grasstree Road, ALLIGATOR CREEK

Alton Downs (Hall), 1569 Ridgelands Road, ALTON DOWNS

Armstrong Beach (Llewellyn Hall) Armstrong Beach Road, ARMSTRONG BEACH

Bajool (Bajool State School) Toonda Street, BAJOOL

Baree (School Of Arts), 2-4 Creek Street, BAREE

Bouldercombe (Bouldercombe State School), 52599 Burnett Highway, BOULDERCOMBE

Carmila (Carmila State School) Carmila West Road, CARMILA

Chelona (Chelona State School) Dunrock Road, CHELONA

Dundula (Dundula State School), 1 Main Street, BAKERS CREEK

Eton (Eton State School) Prospect Street, ETON

Eungella (Eungella State School), 36 Eungella Dam Road, EUNGELLA

Finch Hatton (Finch Hatton State School) Eungella Road, FINCH HATTON

Gargett (Gargett State School) Tom Lynch Street, GARGETT

Gracemere (Waraburra State School), 55 Johnson Road, GRACEMERE

Homebush (Homebush State School), 1181 Homebush Road, HOMEBUSH

Koumala (Koumala State School) Bull Street, KOUMALA

Mackay South (Mercy College) Cnr Juliet & Penn Streets, SOUTH MACKAY

Mackay West (Mackay West State School, Library Performing Arts Centre), 20 Pinder Street, WEST MACKAY

Marian (Marian State School) Anzac Avenue, MARIAN

Marlborough (Marlborough State School) Magog Street, MARLBOROUGH

Mirani (Mirani State School) Maud Street, MIRANI

Mt Morgan (School of Arts Hall) Morgan Street, MOUNT MORGAN

Parkhurst (Parkhurst State School), 11 Mason Avenue, PARKHURST

Planlands (CQU Building 19/G.08 and B19 Foyer) Off Boundary Road, OORALEA

Ridgelands (Ridgelands State School), 43 Dalma Ridgelands Road, RIDGELANDS

Rockhampton High (Rockhampton State High School) Campbell Street, WANDAL

Sarina (St Lukes Anglican Hall) Broad Street, SARINA

Sarina East (Presbyterian Church Hall), 23 Sarina Beach Road, SARINA

Shinfield (Swayneville State School), 952 Marlborough-Sarina Road, SHINFIELD

Stanwell (Stanwell State School), 10 Teakle Street, STANWELL

The Caves (The Caves State School) Cnr Barmoya & Rossmoya Roads, THE CAVES

Walkerston (Walkerston State School) Dutton Street, WALKERSTON

Westwood (Westwood State School), 108 Herbert Street, WESTWOOD

WHITSUNDAY

Beaconsfield (Beaconsfield State School), 1 Nadina Street, BEACONSFIELD

Bloomsbury (Bloomsbury State School), 8545 Bruce Highway, BLOOMSBURY

Bucasia (Bucasia State School), 76 Kemp Street, BUCASIA

Calen (Calen District State College), 38 Mcintyre Street, CALEN

Cannonvale Beach (Cannonvale State School), 56 Coral Esplanade, CANNONVALE

Coningsby (Coningsby State School), 1312 Bruce Highway, CONINGSBY

Dingo Beach (Dingo Beach Community Centre) Dingo Beach Road, DINGO BEACH

Eimeo (Eimeo Road State School) Old Eimeo Road, EIMEO

Emmanuel (Catholic Primary School), 35-49 Baxter Drive, MOUNT PLEASANT

Farleigh (Farleigh State School) Chidlow Street, FARLEIGH

Fitzgerald (Fitzgerald State School), 54 Norris Road, NORTH MACKAY

Glenella (Glenella State School, School Hall), 35 - 55 Hill End Road, GLENELLA

Habana (Habana Community Shed), 1091 Mackay-Habana Road (Cnr Moohin's Road), HABANA

Hamilton Island (Ketch and Cutter Rooms, Yacht Club) Front Street, HAMILTON ISLAND

Kuttabul (Hampden State School), 2880 Bruce Highway, KUTTABUL

Pioneer (Pioneer State High School), 221 Bedford Road, ANDERGROVE

Proserpine (Father Tom Guard Hall, St Catherine's Catholic College), 90 Renwick Road, PROSERPINE

Seaforth (Community Centre) Prince Charles Avenue, SEAFORTH