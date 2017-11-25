MACKAY REGION POLLING BOOTHS: Where you can cast your vote

WE ARE heading to the polls this Saturday and if you're not among the more than 330,000 who have already snuck into a pre-polling booth, we've got an idea of where you have to go.
Once the polling booths close at 6PM, the Electoral Commission Queensland will begin counting up the results for the 93 state electorates.
Through the evening, it will update poll results every two minutes as it works through more than 2.6 million votes.
If you're after a snag, the Democracy Sausage project is back in action, complete with map to show you where to find a snag and maybe a cake as you honour your sworn duty.
WHERE WILL YOU BE VOTING?
Airville (Airville State School), 920 Old Clare Road, AIRVILLE
Ayr (PCYC), 164 MacMillan Street, AYR
Bowen (Bowen State School Hall), 27 Poole Street, BOWEN
Bowen Hospital (Hospital), 61-65 Gregory Street, BOWEN
Brandon (Brandon State School), 2-20 Drysdale Street, BRANDON
Clare (Clare State School) Larkin Street, CLAREDALE
Clermont (Clermont State School) Francis Street, CLERMONT
Collinsville (Collinsville State School Parade Room) Hamilton Street, COLLINSVILLE
Coppabella (Coppabella State School) Mathieson Street, COPPABELLA
Cungulla (Community Hall) Frank Randell Drive, CUNGULLA
Dysart (Dysart State School), 4 Garnham Drive, DYSART
East Ayr (East Ayr State School), 43 Ross Street, AYR
Giru (CWA Hall), 9 Carey Street, GIRU
Glenden (Glenden State School) Gillham Terrace, GLENDEN
Gumlu (Gumlu State School) De Salis Street, GUMLU
Home Hill (St Colman's School), 94 - 100 Eleventh Avenue, HOME HILL
Jarvisfield (Jarvisfield State School), 516 Rita Island Road, JARVISFIELD
Kalamia (Kalamia State School), Lillesmere Road, AYR
Merinda (Merinda State School) Bergl Street, MERINDA
Middlemount (Community School) James Randell Drive, MIDDLEMOUNT
Moranbah (Moranbah East State School), 4 Williams Street, MORANBAH
Moranbah West (Moranbah Community Centre) Batchelor Parade, MORANBAH
Nebo (Nebo State School), 34 Oxford Street, NEBO
Nome (Bush Fire Brigade Hall), 2 Alligator Creek Road, NOME
Oonoonba (Oonoonba State School), 83 Fairfield Waters Drive, OONOONBA
Osborne (Osborne State School) Cnr Home Hill-Kirknie Rd & Osborne Rd, HOME HILL (UP RIVER)
Queens Beach (Queens Beach State School), 39 Tracey Street, QUEENS BEACH
Stuart (Guppy's Early Childcare Centre), 353 Stuart Drive, STUART
Woodstock (Woodstock State School) Woodstock Avenue, WOODSTOCK
Wulguru (Wulguru State School) Edison Street, WULGURU
Andergrove (Andergrove State School) Fernleigh Avenue, ANDERGROVE
Beaconsfield (Beaconsfield State School), 1 Nadina Street, BEACONSFIELD
Bucasia (Bucasia State School), 76 Kemp Street, BUCASIA
Canberra Street (St Joseph's Primary School), 4 Canberra Street, NORTH MACKAY
Eimeo (Eimeo Road State School) Old Eimeo Road, EIMEO
Emmanuel (Catholic Primary School), 35-49 Baxter Drive, MOUNT PLEASANT
Fitzgerald (Fitzgerald State School), 54 Norris Road, NORTH MACKAY
Glenella (Glenella State School, School Hall), 35 - 55 Hill End Road, GLENELLA
Mackay Central (Mackay Central State School, All Purpose Centre) Macalister Street, MACKAY
Mackay South (Mercy College) Cnr Juliet & Penn Streets, SOUTH MACKAY
Mackay West (Mackay West State School, Library Performing Arts Centre), 20 Pinder Street, WEST MACKAY
Mater Hospital (Hospital) Willetts Road, NORTH MACKAY
North Mackay High (Mackay North State High School) Valley Street, NORTH MACKAY
Pioneer (Pioneer State High School), 221 Bedford Road, ANDERGROVE
Slade Point (Community Hall) Wren Street, SLADE POINT
Victoria Park (Victoria Park State School) Cnr Goldsmith & Shakespeare Streets, EAST MACKAY
Alligator Creek (Alligator Creek State School), 50 Grasstree Road, ALLIGATOR CREEK
Alton Downs (Hall), 1569 Ridgelands Road, ALTON DOWNS
Armstrong Beach (Llewellyn Hall) Armstrong Beach Road, ARMSTRONG BEACH
Bajool (Bajool State School) Toonda Street, BAJOOL
Baree (School Of Arts), 2-4 Creek Street, BAREE
Bouldercombe (Bouldercombe State School), 52599 Burnett Highway, BOULDERCOMBE
Carmila (Carmila State School) Carmila West Road, CARMILA
Chelona (Chelona State School) Dunrock Road, CHELONA
Dundula (Dundula State School), 1 Main Street, BAKERS CREEK
Eton (Eton State School) Prospect Street, ETON
Eungella (Eungella State School), 36 Eungella Dam Road, EUNGELLA
Finch Hatton (Finch Hatton State School) Eungella Road, FINCH HATTON
Gargett (Gargett State School) Tom Lynch Street, GARGETT
Gracemere (Waraburra State School), 55 Johnson Road, GRACEMERE
Homebush (Homebush State School), 1181 Homebush Road, HOMEBUSH
Koumala (Koumala State School) Bull Street, KOUMALA
Marian (Marian State School) Anzac Avenue, MARIAN
Marlborough (Marlborough State School) Magog Street, MARLBOROUGH
Mirani (Mirani State School) Maud Street, MIRANI
Mt Morgan (School of Arts Hall) Morgan Street, MOUNT MORGAN
Parkhurst (Parkhurst State School), 11 Mason Avenue, PARKHURST
Planlands (CQU Building 19/G.08 and B19 Foyer) Off Boundary Road, OORALEA
Ridgelands (Ridgelands State School), 43 Dalma Ridgelands Road, RIDGELANDS
Rockhampton High (Rockhampton State High School) Campbell Street, WANDAL
Sarina (St Lukes Anglican Hall) Broad Street, SARINA
Sarina East (Presbyterian Church Hall), 23 Sarina Beach Road, SARINA
Shinfield (Swayneville State School), 952 Marlborough-Sarina Road, SHINFIELD
Stanwell (Stanwell State School), 10 Teakle Street, STANWELL
The Caves (The Caves State School) Cnr Barmoya & Rossmoya Roads, THE CAVES
Walkerston (Walkerston State School) Dutton Street, WALKERSTON
Westwood (Westwood State School), 108 Herbert Street, WESTWOOD
Bloomsbury (Bloomsbury State School), 8545 Bruce Highway, BLOOMSBURY
Calen (Calen District State College), 38 Mcintyre Street, CALEN
Cannonvale Beach (Cannonvale State School), 56 Coral Esplanade, CANNONVALE
Coningsby (Coningsby State School), 1312 Bruce Highway, CONINGSBY
Dingo Beach (Dingo Beach Community Centre) Dingo Beach Road, DINGO BEACH
Farleigh (Farleigh State School) Chidlow Street, FARLEIGH
Habana (Habana Community Shed), 1091 Mackay-Habana Road (Cnr Moohin's Road), HABANA
Hamilton Island (Ketch and Cutter Rooms, Yacht Club) Front Street, HAMILTON ISLAND
Kuttabul (Hampden State School), 2880 Bruce Highway, KUTTABUL
Proserpine (Father Tom Guard Hall, St Catherine's Catholic College), 90 Renwick Road, PROSERPINE
Seaforth (Community Centre) Prince Charles Avenue, SEAFORTH
