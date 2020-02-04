NQ Solo Masters: Champions hit the track in Bowen

BRISBANE BOY: Zaine Kennedy has just returned home from his first year racing in the UK for Sheffield Tigers and is looking to take home the title of NQ Solo Master next weekend at the Bowen Showgrounds. Picture: Tony Taylor

TOP speedway racers from Australia, who have proven their skills in Europe, will be hitting the track at Bowen Showgrounds on February 15 for the North Queensland Solo Masters Invitational.

North Queensland Speedway Riders and Supporters Club media representative Ashleigh Smith said she was excited about the event and the calibre of riders they had confirmed.

“We’ve had a great response. We’ve got 16 of the best riders, at least half of them have European experience. We’ve got young guns from Brisbane fresh back from the United Kingdom, ex-UK and European racers, and young guys plying their trade to get over there,” she said.

Mrs Smith says the Bowen Showgrounds had become their choice of venue after a wonderful response to last year’s event.

“This is the first event in our calendar for the year. Last year’s event in December had about 1000 people, so we’re hoping for a similar turnout,” she said.

“Last year we were looking for a venue and we created a really great relationship with Mick Boyce and the Bowen Showground.

“We had really good support from the local community, plus people coming up from Townsville, Airlie and Mackay.”

Aside from the main event Mrs Smith said there would also be sidecars, go-karts and stock bikes, as well as a range of food vendors and a licensed bar.

“A lot of the go-kart riders are Bowen based, so it’s great to see friends and family coming out to support them,” she said.

Mrs Smith extended her gratitude to the community and the local businesses for their support.

“Thank you to the wonderful accommodation providers in Bowen and Airlie Beach who’ve gotten behind the event. They’ve been extremely generous putting up our travelling riders,” she said.

Just some of the riders set to showcase their talents on the day include current Queensland under-21 champion Declan Kennedy, Victorian under-21 champion Jacob Hook, current Queensland number three and recently back from his first season in the United Kingdom Zaine Kennedy, ex-UK and European racer Kozza Smith, 2018 Queensland solo champion and ex-UK racer Hugh Skidmore, up and coming 17-year-old from Central Queensland Brock Tregea, Australian under-21 team rider and current Edinburgh Monarch Kyesy Thomson and local favourite Josh Grajczonek who has raced in Poland, Denmark and the UK.

The event will take place on February 15 at Bowen Showgrounds, with gates opening at 3:30pm for a 6:30pm race start.

Tickets are available at the gate. Adults cost $20, concession $15, children (12-16 years old) $10 or family tickets (two adults and two kids) $50. Children under 12 are free when with a paying adult.