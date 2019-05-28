Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

NQ teen critically injured in horror fire incident

Janessa Ekert
by
28th May 2019 9:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BOWEN teen has been seriously injured after throwing petrol on a fire.

Paramedics were called to a home on Bootooloo Road late Sunday after a 16-year-old boy received critical burns to his face and upper body.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the teen was taken to Bowen Hospital with burns to his face, neck, arms and hands.

He said the boy had been starting a fire with an accelerant when he was injured.

The teen was flown by the Royal Flying Doctors Service to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital due to the seriousness of his injuries.

He remains in a serious but stable condition.

accident bowen hospital burn
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Regional Queensland shines as hotspot for winter escapes

    premium_icon Regional Queensland shines as hotspot for winter escapes

    Destinations Can you guess which Central Queensland city pipped the Whitsundays as the fastest growing regional destinations for interstate Australians?

    • 28th May 2019 11:00 AM
    POSITIONS VACANT: Jobs on offer throughout the Whitsundays

    POSITIONS VACANT: Jobs on offer throughout the Whitsundays

    Careers Contemplating a fresh start in your career?

    • 28th May 2019 9:51 AM
    Paw-some dog show coming up in Bowen

    premium_icon Paw-some dog show coming up in Bowen

    News Event is the first of its kind in Bowen for more than 20 years.

    Bowen rates high on travellers wish list

    premium_icon Bowen rates high on travellers wish list

    Destinations Wotif telling people what we already know, Bowen's beaches are tops.