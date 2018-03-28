Benji confident of playing despite ruptured ligament

WESTS Tigers playmaker Benji Marshall says he is likely to start in the Easter Monday clash against Parramatta despite rupturing the lateral ligament in his left ankle.

Marshall initially feared he would have to undergo surgery after suffering the injury in last week's controversial loss to Brisbane.

The injury usually requires one to two weeks rest, but given the side's long turnaround the 33-year-old is confident of taking on the Eels.

"I'm pretty confident I'll be sweet," Marshall on Tuesday.

Benji Marshall looks for medical attention.

Marshall is yet to train with teammates and hopes to take part in the side's training runs on Thursday or Saturday.

He said as long as he was running freely by Saturday, he will line up against the winless and desperate Eels at ANZ Stadium.

"I can still probably play with that," he said.

"The problem is just trying to get the swelling out of the ankle and trying to get range in your ankle.

"I've been working around the clock to try and get it right.

"I haven't run yet. I probably won't try to run until Saturday or Thursday. If I feel all right I'll play."

Benji Marshall of the Tigers.

Marshall initially feared he had suffered a syndesmosis injury, which probably would have required surgery.

His confidence is a shot in the arm for the Tigers, who could also welcome back fullback Tui Lolohea (knee) and hooker Jacob Liddle (shoulder).

Should Marshall not recover, Lolohea is a chance to move into the halves alongside Luke Brooks.

"It helps having a long turnaround," Marshall said.

"This injury, it's important the first two days to have ice, elevation and compression, just to get the swelling out.

"If you saw my leg yesterday you would have freaked out, you wouldn't believe it's the same leg. I was in a moon boot for four days."