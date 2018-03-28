Menu
Login
Sport

Meninga applauds Cowboys’ ‘smart’ tactic

Kyle Feldt of the Cowboys has produced some amazing kick offs.
Kyle Feldt of the Cowboys has produced some amazing kick offs.
by John Dean

NORTH Queensland winger Kyle Feldt has made a name for himself for his spiralling kick-offs which trouble even the game's best players.

But lately, the flyer's been switching things up by kicking low and hard which has seemed to have had the same effect.

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga has applauded the tactic.

"I think it's smart," Meninga said.

Kyle Feldt is mixing up his kick offs. Picture: Evan Morgan
Kyle Feldt is mixing up his kick offs. Picture: Evan Morgan

"The game of rugby league is about possession.

"If you can get the ball back off a kick off, that's an asset. That's huge.

"He's got some great results over the years.

"That flat kick will cause some issues and one day someone's going to drop it and the Cowboys will get the ball back in an attacking zone.

"Dessie (Des Hasler) introduces the short kick-offs to the Bulldogs last year.

"You need to have an array of kick-offs and restarts.

"It's a really good tool to use when you want to get the ball back and gain some momentum."

TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 25: Kyle Feldt of the Cowboys poses during a North Queensland Cowboys NRL media opportunity at Cowboys HQ on September 25, 2017 in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)
TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 25: Kyle Feldt of the Cowboys poses during a North Queensland Cowboys NRL media opportunity at Cowboys HQ on September 25, 2017 in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images) Ian Hitchcock

Former Brisbane star Corey Parker echoed Meninga's thoughts.

"It keeps the opposition team guessing," Parker said.

"It's a real string to his bow with what he can do there.

"It's such a weapon, particularly with Kyle Feldt.

"He can put them low, high, he can spiral them, he can do all sorts."

Topics:  kick-off tactic kyle feldt mal meninga north queensland cowboys nrl 2018 rugby league

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
WEG jumps into comp season

WEG jumps into comp season

THE Whitsunday Equestrian Group hosted the club's first competition for the year last weekend.

QUOTA lends a helping hand

EASTER SAIL: Sailability members and clients with QUOTA Whitsunday members Margaret Perkins and Barb Kinsey.

Sailability recieves a boost in time for Easter.

Ready to Explore the Great Barrier Reef

Explore Group all rounder Rhys Bradford at the New shop in Airlie Beach.

Get ready to Explore the reef; with a deeper understanding.

Whitehorse gets Lindeman Island green light

RESORT REBUILD: Whitsunday Regional Council mayor Andrew Willcox, minister for state development, infrastructure and planning Cameron Dick and the member for Mackay Julieanne Gilbert in Airlie Beach discuss the benefits of a $583mill redevelopment of Lindeman Island announced yesterday.

Whitehorse gets Lindeman Island green light.

Local Partners