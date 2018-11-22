Broncos blink first in coaching stand-off

Wayne Bennett out and Anthony Seibold in.

That's what's on the Brisbane Broncos' Christmas wishlist, with the Courier-Mail reporting Bennett will be paid out to facilitate an inevitable coach swap for 2019.

The opposing coaches have been inexorably linked to a swap deal after Brisbane and South Sydney confirmed the pair would take over at one another's clubs for the 2020 season.

James Hooper first reported for foxsports.com.au the swap could be resolved as early as this week. Bennett just returned from coaching the England side in the UK and is set to meet with Brisbane chairman Karl Morris to come to a resolution.

While both Bennett and Seibold promised to see out the final year of their respective contracts, it was a hugely awkward situation for both clubs and the NRL that really only seemed headed for one conclusion.

Coach Anthony Seibold will move north to Brisbane.

And that conclusion is nigh, Peter Badel reports, with Broncos powerbrokers ready to send Bennett off on his merry way with a severance package.

That would free up Seibold to move north immediately - reportedly by Christmas - and get to work.

Bennett told The Courier-Mail he was planning on business as usual until otherwise informed.

"I'll be honouring my contract by going to training," Bennett said.

Regardless of the intentions of both coaches, this situation had to come to a head with reports that Bennett and Seibold were both being consulted on player movements for the 2020 season and beyond.