Beattie shuts door on Folau’s NRL return

Israel Folau during game 2 of the Queensland v NSW State of Origin series at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Queensland.

NRL chairman Peter Beattie says Israel Folau will not be considered for registration, despite speculation Wednesday morning linking the rugby outcast to a return to the code in which he made his name.

As Folau's stalemate over with Rugby Australia continues over the player's controversial social media posts, it's understood at least one NRL club was interested in sounding out Folau about a return to rugby league.

However, Beattie on Wednesday said the NRL's stance had not changed.

"Our position on Israel Folau remains the same," Beattie said.

"We are an inclusive game with a respect for all. Israel has social media posts online that go against what our game stands for. As it stands, he will not be considered for registration.

"What Israel chooses to do in relation to his social media posts and his faith is a matter for him."

It was suggested on Wednesday Folau could offer unprecedented control over any future religious social media posts to the NRL in a bid to return to the code after losing his $5 million, four year contract with Rugby Australia.

Folau had also promised RA the chance to vet all of his social media posts before he published them in an attempt to save his rugby career, but RA rejected his offer because Folau refused to remove his initial post in April that gay people were destined for hell.

Folau played in the NRL from 2007 to 2010. Picture by Michael Ross.

The post was deemed a high-level breach of the professional players' code of conduct.

Folau burst onto the NRL scene as a 17-year-old with the Melbourne Storm, playing two seasons in Victoria before switching to the Brisbane Broncos in 2009-2010.

After eight Tests for Australia and five State of Origin games for Queensland, he was lured to the AFL on a big-money deal with the Greater Western Sydney Giants.

He failed to make an impact in the unfamiliar code, however, and switched to rugby union in 2013, where he played 96 games for the Waratahs and was capped 62 times by the Wallabies.

Folau was playing it safe on social media on Wednesday morning, saying on Instagram: "Don't forget to thank God for keeping you safe through the night and every time you awake to see a beautiful new day."