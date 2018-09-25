Roosters pull halfback shock
THE Roosters have pulled a grand final selection shock by naming Mitchell Aubusson at halfback for the premiership decider.
With Cooper Cronk under an injury cloud, the Roosters have put their regular No.7 on the extended bench and put veteran fan favourite
in the halves.
That's despite young halfback Sean O'Sullivan being in the squad and fit to play.
Meanwhile Billy Slater has been named for the Storm despite being suspended for two games. He will front the judiciary on Tuesday night.
NRL grand final
Sunday, September 30, ANZ Stadium, 7.20pm
Storm: 1. Billy Slater, 2. Suliasi Vunivalu, 3. Will Chambers, 4. Curtis Scott, 5. Josh Addo-Carr, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Brodie Croft, 8. Jesse Bromwich, 9. Cameron Smith, 10. Tim Glasby, 11. Felise Kaufusi, 12. Joe Stimson, 13. Dale Finucane
Interchange: 14. Kenny Bromwich, 15. Christian Welch, 16. Brandon Smith, 17. Nelson Asofa-Solomona
Reserves: 18. Ryan Hoffman, 19. Jahrome Hughes, 20. Sam Kasiano, 21. Cheyse Blair
Team news: Melbourne have named the same 17 as their win over Cronulla, with club great Ryan Hoffman remaining on an extended bench. Jahrome Hughes is also on an extended bench and is the likely replacement for Billy Slater at fullback should he lose at the judiciary on Tuesday night.
Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Latrell Mitchell 4. Joseph Manu 5. Blake Ferguson 6. Luke Keary 7. Mitchell Aubusson 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Jake Friend (c) 10. Siosiua Taukeiaho 11. Boyd Cordner (c) 12. Isaac Liu 13. Victor Radley
Interchange: 14. Dylan Napa 15. Zane Tetevano 16. Paul Momirovski 17. Ryan Matterson
Reserves: 18. Lindsay Collins 19. Nat Butcher 20. Sean O'Sullivan 23. Cooper Cronk
Team news: Roosters coach Trent Robinson appears to be playing mind games having named a shock replacement at halfback for the injured Cooper Cronk in utility Mitchell Aubusson. Cronk has been named on an extended bench, while Victor Radley returns to the starting side. Centre Latrell Mitchell returns from suspension in place of Paul Momirovski who moves to the bench. Dylan Napa also returns from suspension on the bench.
NRL State Championship grand final
Sunday, September 30, ANZ Stadium, 3.40pm
Canterbury Bulldogs: 1. Mason Cerruto 2. Josh Bergamin 3. Morgan Harper 4. John Olive 5. Jayden Okunbor 6. Josh Cleeland 7. Nu Brown 8. Renouf To'omaga 9. Zac Woolford 10. Francis Tualau 11. Ofahiki Ogden 12. Rhyse Martin 13. Greg Eastwood
Interchange: 14. Bronson Garlick 15. Lachlan Burr 16. Jack Nelson 17. Chris Smith 19. Zac Cardassilaris
Redcliff Dolphins: 1 Trai Fuller, 2 Josh Beehag, 3 Kotoni Staggs, 4 Tom Opacic, 5 Jeremy Hawkins, 6 Bryce Donovan, 7 Cameron Cullen (c), 16 Nathan Watts, 9 Jake Turpin, 10 Sam Anderson, 14 Myles Taueli, 11 Toby Rudolf, 13 Jamil Hopoate.
Interchange: 8 Nick Slyney, 12 Aaron Whitchurch, 15 James Taylor, 17 Hugh Pratt,
Reserves: 19 Scott Schulte, 22 Tom Geraghty.
NRLW grand final
Sunday, September 30, ANZ Stadium, 1.35pm
Broncos: 1. Chelsea Baker, 2. Julia Robinson, 3. Meg Ward, 4. Amber Pilley, 5. Karley Te Kawa 6. Kimiora Nati, 7. Ali Brigginshaw, 8. Heather Ballinger, 9. Brittany Breayley, 10. Steph Hancock, 11. Teuila Fotu-Moala, 12. Maitua Feterika, 13. Rona Peters.
Interchange: 14. Lavinia Gould, 15. Chelsea Lenarduzzi, 16. Mariah Storch, 17. Ngatotokoru Arakua
Reserves: 18. Tallesha Harden, 19. Amelia Kuk, 20. Kody House, 21. Lilieta Maumau
Team news: Meg Ward returns at centre, Kodi House moves to the reserves. Mariah Storch replaces Tallisha Harden on the bench.
Roosters: 1. Karina Brown 2. Brydie Parker 3. Shontelle Stowers 4. Isabelle Kelly 5. Taleena Simon 6. Lavina O'Mealey 7. Zahara Temara 8. Ruan Sims 9. Nita Maynard 10. Elianna Walton 11. Tazmin Gray 12. Vanessa Foliaki 13. Simaima Taufa
Interchange: 14. Kylie Hilder 15. Sarah Togatuki 16. Chloe Caldwell 17. Victoria Latu
Reserves: 18. Maddison Studdon, 19. Kandy Kennedy, 20. Quincy Dodd 21. Botille Vette-Welsh
Team news: Zahara Temara remains in the halves with Maddie Studdon listed in the reserves.