NRL greats back in the Whitsundays for Legends of League

LEAGUE LEGENDS: Mick Wassell, Aaron Motto, Luke Hillery, Shaun O'Brien , Cr Dave Clark, event organiser Troy Byers, Paul White, Anthony Hart, Gareth Prior Girudala, and Brendan Mackie at the home of the Bowen Mudcrabs this week.

LEGENDS of the game will be back in Airlie Beach in May to strap on the boots and take the field in the second annual International Legends of League event.

In partnership with Whitsunday Regional Council, Girudala Community Co-op, Hillery Group , Muddies & Scafflink Australia, the International Legends of League will feature former State of Origin and Australian test players during a charity game to be held in Bowen on May 5.

Matt Bowen, Petero Civoniceva. Chris Walker, Nathan Blacklock , Robbie McCormack, John Hopoate and PJ Marsh are just a few of the big names expected to take the field.

A select group of players will arrive in Whitsundays during the week of the game for community events and school visits in Collinsville, Bowen, Proserpine and Airlie Beach.

A corporate day will be held in Airlie Beach at Mantra Club Crocodile on Friday May 4.

The players will be joined by corporate partners and the general public. Tickets are on sale at Club Crocodile.

But the biggest event will be held in Bowen on Saturday May 5 when the Whitsunday Regional Council & Scafflink Australia present International Legends of League at the Col Leather Sporting Complex .

Whilst the main game will be the feature event of the day, rugby league fans will be treated to a great afternoon of football with Men's Bowen Stingers will play GH United and a Women's game between Bowen Stingettes v GH United will also be played.

International Legends of League organiser Troy Byers said the Whitsundays are a deserving recipient of the event this year.

"Of all the areas we have held these games in the past, this community is perhaps the one who needs this event more than ever at this point in time. We see this event as an opportunity to enjoy an evening and put a smile back on their face after these trying times,” he said.