‘Disgusting’ Facebook page taken down

MARK Geyer sought legal action after salacious rumours were being spread regarding his daughter on Facebook page NRL Memes.

The page has since been deleted after Geyer first commented on the post before engaging a legal team.

Geyer and his family were left devastated by the rumours being spread by the NRL Memes page that linked his daughter to the Panthers sex tape scandal which is currently engulfing the club.

"I have engaged Brydens Lawyers to act on behalf of my daughter, Montanna, for the purpose of taking action against those who have published false and defamatory material which has caused incredible distress for my family," Geyer said in a statement.

"On the advice of the solicitors, I do not propose to make any further comment."

The Triple M star made a brief statement before his show The Rush Hour went to air on Tuesday night.

"To say that my family is devastated by the actions of persons on social media over the past 24 hours is a total understatement," Geyer said.

"My innocent daughter has had her name, honour and integrity dragged through the mud by these completely false accusations.

"The are lies and defamatory in the highest order."

The Panthers legend has since told The Daily Telegraph exclusively that he first discovered the claims linking his daughter to an alleged sex tape featuring stood down Panthers star May when he heard Montanna crying upstairs at his family home in Penrith.

"It was my daughter, she had 1000 friend requests on Instagram because they think it's her in the sex tape," Geyer said.

"She came down hysterical. I asked her what's wrong and she showed me."

Geyer described the online trolls allegedly circulating the claims about his daughter as "f***ers".

The NRL Memes page continued on following the remarks from Geyer before it vanished from the site on Wednesday.

It's not known if the page was removed by Facebook or if the page administrators made the decision to take the page down themselves.