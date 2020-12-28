Off-contract NRL forward Jamil Hopoate has been charged with assaulting his partner and drink driving on the NSW mid-north coast.

Police were called to a pub on Bay St, Port Macquarie at 8.30pm last night to reports of an alleged assault.

Hopoate is accused of assaulting his partner.

Officers allegedly found Hopoate - the 26-year-old son of former Manly and Australian winger, John, and brother to current Bulldogs fullback, Will - driving in a car nearby.

He was arrested and charged with three counts of common assault, two counts of stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm and mid-range drink driving.

Police will allege in court the assault charges relate to an attack on his girlfriend at the pub, where investigators are understood to be obtaining CCTV.

He was granted conditional bail to appear at Port Macquarie Local Court on January 20.

If convicted, Hopoate faces being permanently rubbed out of rugby league.

Hopoate played 12 NRL games this season - as a lock and second-rower - for the Broncos who ran last. His contract with the club ended this year and it is not known whether he will resign.

He was jailed for one year in 2014 and issued a two-year good behaviour bond following a violent attack on two men outside a Manly pub.

He was subsequently sacked by the Manly Sea Eagles.

Hopoate was also dumped by Parramatta two years earlier after several off field indiscretions including a mid-range drink driving conviction.

He made his NRL debut in March this year.

Earlier this month, Hopoate was linked to Penrith but the Panthers showed little interest.

Hopoate also spent time playing for Redcliffe Dolphins in the local Brisbane competition.

Originally published as NRL player Jamil Hopoate charged with DV, drink driving