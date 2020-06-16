NRL Round Six teams: Key Rooster returns

PLAYERS have jumped clubs, some return and others are out injured or suspended.

Here is every club's full squad named for Round 6.

KNIGHTS V BRONCOS

Thursday, June 18, Central Coast Stadium, 7:50pm

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga, 2. Edrick Lee, 3. Enari Tuala, 4. Bradman Best, 5. Hymel Hunt, 6. Kurt Mann, 7. Mitchell Pearce, 8. David Klemmer, 9. Andrew McCullough, 10. Daniel Saifiti, 11. Lachlan Fitzgibbon, 12. Sione Mata'utia, 13. Herman Ese'ese

Interchange:14. Tex Hoy, 15. Jacob Saifiti, 16. Tim Glasby, 17. Aiden Guerra

Reserves: 18. Gehamat Shibasaki, 19. Pasami Saulo, 20. Phoenix Crossland, 21. Starford To'a

SuperCoach news: Lachlan Fitzgibbon returns from injury for the Knights and replaces Aidan Guerra in the starting side, with Guerra benched and Brodie Jones out of the team. Kurt Mann has once again been named despite nursing an ankle injury that he played through in Round 5.

Broncos: 1. Jamayne Isaako, 2. Corey Oates, 3. Herbie Farnworth, 4. Darius Boyd, 5. Xavier Coates, 6. Anthony Milford, 7. Brodie Croft (c), 8. Matthew Lodge, 9. Cory Paix, 10. Payne Haas, 11. Alex Glenn, 12. Tevita Pangai Junior, 13. Pat Carrigan (c)

Interchange: 14. Tesi Niu, 15. Ben Te'o, 16. Joe Ofahengaue, 17. Thomas Flegler

Reserves: 18. Issac Luke, 19. Rhys Kennedy, 20. Tom Dearden, 21. Jamil Hopoate,

SuperCoach news: Kotoni Staggs is out for the Broncos after suffering a hamstring injury with Corey Oates moving back to the wing and Herbie Farnworth moving to centre. Alex Glenn and Tevit Pangai make their returns in the back row, moving Joe Ofahengaue to the bench and Rhys Kennedy into the reserves.

RABBITOHS V WARRIORS

Friday, June 19, Bankwest Stadium, 6:00pm

Rabbitohs: 1. Latrell Mitchell, 2. Dane Gagai, 3. Campbell Graham, 4. Braidon Burns, 5. Alex Johnston, 6. Cody Walker, 7. Adam Reynolds, 8. Tevita Tatola, 9. Damien Cook, 10. Thomas Burgess, 11. Jaydn Su'A, 12. Ethan Lowe, 13. Cameron Murray

Interchange: 14. Liam Knight, 15. Patrick Mago, 16. Tom Amone, 17. Bayley Sironen

Reserves: 18. Mark Nicholls, 19. Corey Allan, 20. James Roberts, 21. Keaon Koloamatangi

SuperCoach news: No changes. James Roberts could be a late inclusion.

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), 2. Patrick Herbert, 3. Peta Hiku, 4. Gerard Beale, 5. Adam Pompey, 6. Kodi Nikorima, 7. Blake Green, 8. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Lachlan Burr, 11. Eliesa Katoa, 12. Tohu Harris, 13. Adam Blair

Interchange: 14. Karl Lawton, 15. Poasa Faamausili, 16. King Vuniyayawa, 17. Jack Murchie

Reserves: 18. David Fusitu'a, 20. Agnatius Paasi, 21. Channel Harris-Tevita, 22. Isaiah Papali'i

SuperCoach news: No changes, but David Fusitu'a has been included on an extended bench.

PANTHERS V STORM

Friday, June 19, Campbelltown Stadium, 7:55pm

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards, 2. Josh Mansour, 3. Dean Whare, 4. Stephen Crichton, 5. Brian To'o, 6. Jarome Luai, 7. Nathan Cleary, 8. James Tamou, 9. Apisai Koroisau, 10. James Fisher-Harris, 11. Viliame Kikau, 12. Liam Martin, 13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange: 14. Matt Burton, 15. Zane Tetevano, 16. Moses Leota, 17. Billy Burns

Reserves: 18. Mitch Kenny, 19. Brent Naden, 20. Jack Hetherington, 21. Caleb Aetkins

SuperCoach news: Dylan Edwards has been named at fullback as he returns from injury, moving Caleb Aekins to the bench, while Liam Martin replaces Kurt Capewell in the starting side and Billy Burns joins the bench.

Storm: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen, 2. Suliasi Vunivalu, 3. Justin Olam, 4. Brenko Lee, 5. Josh Addo-Carr, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Ryley Jacks, 8. Jesse Bromwich, 9. Cameron Smith, 10. Christian Welch, 11. Felise Kaufusi, 12. Kenny Bromwich, 13. Dale Finucane

Interchange: 14. Brandon Smith, 15. Tino Faasuamaleaui, 16. Tom Eisenhuth, 17. Nelson Asofa-Solomona

Reserves: 18. Max King, 19. Marion Seve, 20. Jahrome Hughes, 21. Paul Moirovski

SuperCoach news: Melbourne are unchanged from last week after a win over the Newcastle Knights. Brandon Smith has been named on the bench, but could be a late inclusion after replacing Christian Welch on gameday for the past two weeks.

TITANS V DRAGONS

Saturday, June 20, Suncorp Stadium, 3:00pm

Titans: 1. Corey Thompson, 2. Anthony Don, 3. Brian Kelly, 4. Young Tonumaipea, 5. Philip Sami, 6. Ashley Taylor, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Moeaki Fotuaika, 9. Erin Clark, 10. Sam Lisone, 11. Kevin Proctor, 12. Bryce Cartwright, 13. Jai Arrow

Interchange: 14. Tanah Boyd, 15. Jaimin Jolliffe, 16. Keegan Hipgrave, 17. Tyrone Peachey

Reserves: 18. Beau Fermor, 19. Jarrod Wallace, 20. Jai Whitbread, 21. Tyrone Roberts

SuperCoach news: Titans new signing Corey Thompson is straight into the team at fullback, moving fill-in No.1 Phillip Sami to the wing. Dale Copley is out with an ankle injury and will be replaced by Brian Kelly.

Dragons: 1. Matthew Dufty, 2. Jordan Pereira, 3. Euan Aitken, 4. Zac Lomax, 5. Mikaele Ravalawa, 6. Corey Norman, 7. Adam Clune 8. Josh Kerr, 9. Cameron McInnes, 10. Paul Vaughan, 11. Tyson Frizell, 12. Tyrell Fuimaono, 13. James Graham

Interchange: 14. Ben Hunt, 15. Trent Merrin, 16. Blake Lawrie, 17. Jacob Host

Reserves: 18. Jackson Ford, 19. Jason Saab, 20. Korbin Sims, 21. Tristan Sailor

SuperCoach news: Fresh off their first win of 2020, the Dragons will once again start James Graham in a straight swap for Trent Merrin who moves back to the bench.

TIGERS V COWBOYS

Saturday, June 20, Campbelltown Stadium, 5:30pm

Tigers: 1. Adam Doueihi, 2. David Nofoaluma, 3. Joseph Leilua, 4. Moses Mbye, 5. Robert Jennings, 6. Josh Reynolds, 7. Luke Brooks, 8. Josh Aloiai, 9. Harry Grant, 10. Zane Musgorve, 11. Luke Garner, 12. Luciano Leilua, 13. Alex Twal

Interchange: 14 Matthew Eisenhuth, 15. Thomas Mikaele, 16. Sam McIntyre, 17. Michael Chee Kam

Reserves: 18. Benji Marshall, 19. Chris Lawrence, 20. Billy Walters, 21. Reece Hoffman

SuperCoach news: Luciano Leilua is named in the starting 13 for the Wests Tigers despite hobbling from the field last weekend. Russell Packer (suspended) is out with Matt Eisenhuth called up for his first game of the season as is second row/utility Sam McIntyre. Cheapies Tommy Talau and Alex Sayfarth are dropped. Great news for Harry Grant again with no bench hooker named.

Cowboys: 1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 2. Kyle Feldt, 3. Justin O'Neill, 4. Esan Marsters, 5. Connelly Lemuelu, 6. Scott Drinkwater, 7. Jake Clifford, 8. Francis Molo, 9. Reece Robson, 10. Josh McGuire, 11. Mitch Dunn, 12. Coen Hess, 13. Jason Taumalolo

Interchange: 14. Ben Hampton, 15. Corey Jensen, 16. Peter Hola, 17. Gavin Cooper

Reserves: 18. Tom Opacic, 19. Shane Wright, 20. Reuben Cotter, 21. Emry Pere

SuperCoach news: As expected Val Holmes (ankle) is out with Hamiso 'Hammer' Tabuia-Fidow named to start at fullback in his place. Jordan McLean(injured) is out too and that sees Francis Molo win a start for the Cowboys. Cheapie Connely Lemuelu is a starter on the wing with Ben Hampton pushed to the bench and he's joined there by young forwards Corey Jensen and Peter Hola.

ROOSTERS V EELS

Saturday, June 20, Bankwest Stadium, 7:35pm

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco, 2. Daniel Tupou, 3. Josh Morris, 4. Joseph Manu, 5. Brett Morris, 6. Luke Keary, 7. Kyle Flanagan, 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 9. Jake Friend, 10. Siosiua Taukeiaho, 11. Boyd Cordner, 12. Angus Crichton, 13. Victor Radley

Interchange: 14. Sam Verrills, 15. Isaac Liu, 16. Nat Butcher, 17. Lindsay Collins

Reserves: 18. Sitili Tupouniua, 19. Mitchell Aubusson, 20. Ryan Hall, 21. Lachlan Lam

Super Coach news: The Roosters welcome back enforcer Jared Waerea-Hargreaves for their clash with the Eels in an otherwise settled squad. Sitili Tupouniua is the player to make way for JWH.

Eels: 1. Clint Gutherson, 2. Maika Sivo, 3. Michael Jennings, 4. Waqa Blake, 5. Blake Ferguson, 6. Dylan Brown, 7. Mitchell Moses, 8. Reagan Campbell-Gillard, 9. Reed Mahoney, 10. Junior Paulo, 11. Shaun Lane, 12. Ryan Matterson, 13. Nathan Brown

Interchange: 14. Ray Stone, 15. Marata Niukore, 16. Oregon Kaufusi 17. Peni Terepo

Reserves: 18. Brad Takairangi, 19. David Gower, 20. George Jennings, 21. Jai Field

SuperCoach news: Parramatta lose Kane Evans (suspension) and his place is taken on the bench by Oregon Kaufusi with no other changes for the Eels.

RAIDERS V SEA EAGLES

Sunday, June 21, Campbelltown Stadium, 4:05pm

Raiders: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 2. Jordan Rapana, 3. Jarrod Croker, 4. Curtis Scott, 5. Nick Cotric, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. George Williams, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Josh Hodgson, 10. Sia Soliola, 11. Corey Horsburgh, 12. Joe Tapine, 13. Corey Horsburgh

Interchange: 14. Siliva Havili, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Ryan Sutton 17. Hudson Young

Reserves: 18. Dunamis Lui, 19. Bailey Simonsson, 20. Matt Frawley, 21. Tom Starling

SuperCoach news: Corey Horsburgh returns for the Raiders and is named to start at lock. Jordan Rapana has ousted Bailey Simonsson from the wing with Simonsson pushed to the reserves. Hudson Young is finally eligible for selection after his lengthy suspension for eye gouging and he has been named on the interchange bench.

Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Tevita Funa 3. Brad Parker 4. Brendan Elliot 5. Reuben Garrick 6. Dylan Walker 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Danny Levi 10. Taniela Paseka 11. Joel Thompson 12. Curtis Sironen 13. Jake Trbojevic

Interchange: 14. Lachlan Croker 15. Jack Gosiewski, 16. Sean Keppie, 17. Morgan Boyle

Reserves: 18. Toafofoa Sipley, 19. Abbas Miski, 20. Haumole Olakau'atu, 21. Cade Cust

SuperCoach news: Some movement for the Sea Eagles with Martin Taupau (thumb) and Moses Suli (finger) not selected. Taniela Paseka wins a start in place of Taupau and Morgan Boyle comes on to the bench in place of Paseka while Brendan Elliott is tasked with filling Suli's oversized shoes at centre. Curtis Sironen returns at the cost of Corey Waddell. Still no sign of Jorge Taufua (quad) which gives youngster Tevita Funa another game in first grade.

SHARKS V BULLDOGS

Sunday, June 21, Bankwest Stadium, 6:30pm

Sharks: 1. Will Kennedy, 2. Sione Katoa, 3. Josh Dugan, 4. Jesse Ramien, 5. Mawene Hiroti, 6. Shaun Johnson, 7. Chad Townsend, 8. Andrew Fifita, 9. Blayke Brailey, 10. Aaron Woods, 11. Briton Nikora, 12. Wade Graham, 13. Jack Williams

Interchange: 14. Toby Rudolf, 15. Braden Hamlin-Uele, 16. Siosifa Talaki, 17. Royce Hunt

Reserves: 18. Scott Sorensen, 19. Connor Tracey, 20. Bryson Goodwin, 21. Matt Moylan

SuperCoach news: It's a settled Sharks lineup with the only changes being Connor Tracey and Scott Sorensen shifting from the bench to the reserves in favour of Royce Hunt and Siosifa Talakai. There are big names luring in the reserves though with both Matt Moylan and new recruit Bryson Goodwin named there and every chance to be promoted to the 17.

Bulldogs: 1. Will Hopoate, 2. Christian Crichton, 3. Reimis Smith, 4. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, 5. Jake Averillo , 6. Kieran Foran, 7. Lachlan Lewis, 8. Renouf To'omaga, 9. Jeremy Marshall-King, 10. Dylan Napa, 11. Josh Jackson, 12. Raymond Faitala-Mariner, 13. Adam Elliott

Interchange: 14. Kerrod Holland, 15. Dean Britt, 16. Sauaso Sue, 17. Ofahiki Ogden

Reserves: 19. Sione Katoa, 20. Brandon Wakeham, 21. Morgan Harper, 22. Jack Cogger

SuperCoach news: Reimis Smith's return at centre sees a backline reshuffle for the Bulldogs with Jake Averillo shifting form centre to the wing and Nick Meaney dropped out of the 21. Elsewhere, Suaso Sue (interchange) loses his starting prop role to Renouf To'omaga and Kerrod Holland resumes his bench utility spot in place of Morgan Harper.