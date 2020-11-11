NRL Schoolboy Cup: Grand final teams fired-up

It has been a proving ground for the best young rugby league talent in NSW for years.

The long-running and prestigious Schoolboy Cup competition returned in 2020 with the first rounds played and the quarterfinalists decided prior to the event being postponed after the NSW Government introduced new measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 across schools.

But the Schoolboy Cup resumed with the two grands finalists now determined and scheduled to play in today's decider after some cracking action in the quarters and semis.

Action im the game between Westfields Sports High (black and yellow) and St Dominic's College (blue and white) at Windsor Sporting Complex. Pic: Richard Dobson

In the semi-finals last week Westfields Sport High won an epic battle against Hills Sports to book the first spot in the competition decider this afterenoon.

Patrician Brothers Blacktown then came from behind to beat Endeavour Sports High for the other spot in the grand final.

Patrician Bros celebrate Isaiya Katoa's try in their 32-24 win over Endeavour. Pic: Toby Zerna

SEMI FINAL RESULTS

Patrician Brothers Blacktown v Endeavour Sport High

Patrician Brothers defeated Endeavour Sports High 32-24

ENDEAVOUR TRIES: Iverson Matai, Kobie Wilson, Dylan Hema, Sam Jinks; Goals: Billy Burke 4/4

PATRICIAN BROS TRIES: Samuel Loizou, Sunia Turuva, Kristian - Le Mai, Jakob Arthur, Isaiya Katoa; Goals: Samuel Loizou 4/5

Westfields Sports High v Hills Sports

Wesfields defeated Hills 28-18.

WESTFIELDS TRIES: Justin Matamua, Caleb Tohi, Solomone Saukuru, Cooper Sinclair, Ashoton Kolinisau; Goals: Carson Kaho 3/5 (conversions), Carson Kaho 1/1 (penalty)

HILLS TRIES: Lipoi Hopoi, Mikey Tannous, Tylor Bunting; Goals: Metcalfe 3/3

Endeavour's James Roach looks to offload during his teams loss to Patrician Bros.

QUARTER FINAL RESULTS

Patrician Brothers, Blacktown vs St Gregory's College

Pats defeated St Gregory's College 52-22 and

PATRICIAN BROTHERS BLACKTOWN: Tries - Russell, Betham-Misa (2), Pritchard (2), Katoa (2). Sanders, Li Mai; Goals - Loziou (4), Katoa (3), Carroll

ST GREGORY'S: Tries - Sutton (2), Munro, Crowe; Goals - Sutton (3)

Westfields Sports High vs St Dominic's

Westfields Sports High defeated St Dominic's 16-12

ST DOMINICS: Tries - Jack Burgess, Lachlan Blackburn. Conversions: Keagan Russell-Smith (2/2)

WESTFIELDS SPORTS HIGH: Tries: Solomone Saukuru, Ashton Kolinisau, Justin Matamua. Conversion Carson Koho (2/3)

Illawarra Sports High vs Endeavour Sports

Endeavour beat Illawarra 48-16

ENDEAVOUR: Tries: Lajuan Vito, Billy Burke, Te Wehi Waitere (2), James Roach, Kobie Wilson, Dylan Hema, Callum Perryman, Joshua Finau. Goals: Billy Burke 6/9

ILLAWARRA: Tries: Billy Cooke, Jack Piccarelli, Te Heremaia-Tukere. Goals: Billy Cooke 1/1, Lochlann Davies ½.

Holy Cross Ryde vs Hills Sports

Hills Sports beat Holy Cross Ryde 26-24.

Action in the match between Westfields Sports High School and Patrician Brothers.

SACRIFICE: By young gun to play sport he loves

WHERE'S QUEENSLAND?

This year the competition was being contested differently with NSW playing separately to Queensland due to COVID restrictions and difficulties crossing borders.

FORMER STARS OF SCHOOLBOY RUGBY LEAGUE

There is a very long lists which includes Luke Brooks, Mitchell Moses, Adam Reynolds, Ben Elias, Peter Sterling and Greg Alexander.

Numerous current NRL players have advanced through the Schoolboy Cup.

Adam Runchel from The Hills Sports High school scoring a try against Chifley College.

MOST TITLES

St Gregory's College, Campbelltown with nine wins, two runners-up

Patrician Brothers' College, Fairfield with six wins and three runners-up.

Endeavour Sports High School with four wins and two runners-up

AGE RESTRICTIONS

Players must be 16 in 2020.

Action in the match betwene St Edwards College, Gosford, and Farrer, Tamworth.

ROUND ONE RESULTS AND TRYSCORERS

#FORFEIT AFTER HUNTER WITHDREW

Holy Cross Ryde v Hunter Sports

#FORFEIT AFTER ERINDALE WITHDREW

Erindale College v Illawarra Sports High

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 5

Farrer MAHS v St Edwards College

SCORE: 16-18

Venue: John Simpson Oval Farrer - Field 1

TRYSCORERS

ST EDWARD'S: Liam Moriarty 9th, Beau Newlands 19th, Sandon Smithy 28th.

FARRER: Mitch Henderson 25th, 29th and 31st

Patrician Brothers Blacktown v St Dominic's College

SCORE: 26-4

Venue: Windsor Stadium

TRYSCORERS

PATRICIAN: Sean Russel 4th, David Langi 17th, Sunia Turuva 24th, Jecii Pritchard 54th, Sione Lino 59th.

ST DOM'S: Liam Ison 46th

Hills Sports v Chifley College

SCORE: 58-4

St Mary's Stadium

TRYSCORERS

HILLS: Bred Lloyd, Tevita Petelo, Blake Metcalfe, Mikey Tannous (2), Joshua Mocevakaca (3), Billy Scott, Adam Runchel

CHIFLEY: Modotinrowson Siu

Endeavour Sports v Matraville Sports

SCORE: 46-6

Mascot Oval

TRYSCORERS

ENDEAVOUR: Joshua Finau (2), Dranza Haw-DeThierry, Iverson Teo, Te Wehi Waitere, Chase Roberts, Kyle Weatherall, Lajuan Vito.

MATRAVILLE: Matthew Chapman

Vlado Jankovic from Westfields Sports High School during the first round match against Patrician Brothers Fairfield.

GAME 3: St Gregory's College v Bass High

12:30pm

SCORE: 60-2

Campbelltown Stadium​

TRYSCORERS

St Greg's: Charlie Guymer, Charlie Lennon (2), Joel Aslan, Liam Sutton, Liam Fitzsimmons

Zakauri Clarke, Cruise Tweedie, Joseph Ward. Lindsay Munro

GAME 4: Westfields Sports v Patrician Brothers, Fairfield

12pm

Moorebank Sports Hammondville Oval

SCORE 20-12

TRYSCORERS

Westfield: Carson Kaho, Caleb Kirikiti, Caleb Tohi, Semisi-Taufui Lavulo.

PB Fairfield: Michah Funa, Goodfrey Illavalli.

Originally published as NRL Schoolboy Cup: Grand final teams fired-up