NRL star’s tackle exposed in X-rated slip

Eagle-eyed rugby league fans spotted an unfortunate - but very amusing - R-rated moment during the Penrith Panthers' victory over the North Queensland Cowboys on Sunday when interchange.

Half an hour into the NRL clash in Penrith, the Panthers were edging closer towards the opposition try line, searching for their second try.

Penrith fullback Dylan Edwards passed the ball to second-rower Billy Burns, who was tackled by Coen Hess five metres out.

Unfortunately for the 21-year-old, as he rolled over to get back onto his feet, let's just say his little panther escaped the cage during the live broadcast on both Channel 9 and Fox Sports.

Oh the joys of live TV.

But fans who may have been watching just a bit too closely captured the wardrobe malfunction for posterity with screenshots inevitably started making the rounds on social media soon after.

Billy Burns’ unfortunate wardrobe malfunction …

To make matters worse for Burns, the referee awarded the Cowboys a penalty for obstruction after inadvertently running behind a teammate.

During Sunday's the 22-10 victory, Burns managed 136 run metres, a linebreak and a try assist. Since making his first-grade debut in 2019, he has scored four tries in ten matches for the Panthers.

Meanwhile, superstar playmaker Nathan Cleary was once again a standout performer for Penrith, contributing a linebreak, a try assist, 132 run metres and try of his own in the dying moments.

"He led the way in refusing to lose today," coach and father Ivan Cleary said after the final siren.

"It was Origin-like I suppose. I was really proud of him.

"From a leadership point of view, he definitely realised we needed something and he did it, which was pretty cool."

Having secured their eighth win of the season, Penrith claim top spot on the NRL ladder at the halfway point of the tournament, while North Queensland remain in 12th position.

The Cowboys will host the Manly Sea Eagles for the round 11 clash next Friday, while the Panthers will travel to the Gold Coast to take on the Titans on Sunday.

Originally published as NRL star's tackle exposed in X-rated slip