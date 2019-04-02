The changes making footy great again

It’s great to see less of the referees. Image: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

RUGBY league players are this season scoring more tries, being checked for fewer head knocks, playing the ball a little faster, but making more handling errors.

If you think rugby league is a marginally better spectacle in 2019, the NRL's statistics agree.

A raft of statistical comparisons from the opening three rounds compared with last year were made public by NRL head of football Graham Annesley.

According to Annesley, an improvement in key game speed metrics - such as the ball being in play for 17 seconds more per game - means an average increase of three more sets per game.

Teams have found it harder to make line breaks, but are scoring more tries per game with many coming from kicks.

"We are seeing some positive signs but it's only three rounds,'' Annesley said.

"I know we are only ever one game away from a potentially major issue and we'll deal with those as they arise.''

Annesley is loath to say the game is winning the battle against the wrestle, but points to the speed of play the balls being 0.11sec faster on average than last year.

The Sharks ripped North Queensland apart in the second half. AAP Image/Michael Chambers.

"Ruck speed is holding its own after three weeks,'' he said.

"It will be a battle between the enforcement of the rules relating to the play the ball and clubs trying to take whatever liberties they can.''

Annesley said the inclusion of head injury assessment "spotters'' in the bunker this year for the first time had resulted in three players being evaluated solely on their recommendations.

Head injury assessments have dropped from a total of 32 in 24 games last year to 24 in the same period this year.

"We have virtually eliminated from the game over the past few seasons the degree of intent in tackles to the head,'' Annesley said.

The lament of coaches and players that they are not completing their sets is no surprise when average errors has risen to 23 per game compared with 20.5 in 2018.

The process for monitoring head knocks has been fine tuned. Image: AAP Image/Rohan Thomson

Referees have so far delivered on Annesley's mission statement before the season for referees to let the game flow more this year and "get out of the game as much as possible''.

Annesley's directive to video referee bunkers to aim for faster decisions which do not use on-field decisions as a crutch has seen an average decrease of 26 seconds for the referred review to be completed.

"They (bunker officials) have been much more assertive in how they deliberate on decision and they are using language which is easier to understand,'' he said.

There has been an average of 5.4 penalties per game fewer than for the first three rounds of 2018.

"I'm happy the penalties have come down but it's a delicate balance because we don't want them to think, 'Do whatever you want, you won't be penalised','' Annesley said.

"It's a game-to-game proposition.''