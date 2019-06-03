Menu
NSW Blues have denied a sex video being shared on social media is of one of their players. Picture: Brett Costello
Furious Blues slam sex tape sabotage

by Phil Rothfield
3rd Jun 2019 4:42 PM
AN explicit sex video is being used to sabotage the NSW Blues camp on the eve of the State of Origin opener.

The video of a man, claimed to be a NSW Origin star, in a sexual act with a woman went viral just as the Blues landed in Brisbane on Monday..

"For starters it's not even one of our players," Blues assistant coach Greg Alexander said.

Asked if it was a deliberate sabotage, Alexander said: "The timing of it. Please. Of course it is.

"The day we arrive in Brisbane this happens. It's just a stitch up."

The Blues did not even bother questioning the player.

"This won't rattle us," Alexander said," It's disappointing but what can you do."

The Daily Telegraph has a copy of the video which is now the subject of an integrity unit investigation.

Viewers of the video have confirmed the man in the video looks nothing like the player it was alleged to be.

