NSW defender first step in a strong attack

New Magpies Crusaders United signing Daniel Goni will arrive in Mackay on January 6 before the pre-season.

A NEW South Wales success story hopes to help Magpies Crusaders claim more clean sheet wins in the 2020 NPL season.

Daniel Goni has signed with Magpies Crusaders as one of their centre defence options.

Goni graduated from the New South Wales NPL Under-18s competition where he played 22 games for Mt Druitt Town Rangers FC and one U20 game.

The talented fullback said his position would play an important role in delivering the fast-moving style coach Thomas Ballantyne wants to implement.

“A strong defence is the first form of attack,” Goni said.

Daniel Goni was excited when he saw the style of football Magpies Crusaders play and said there was an important position open for him to fill.

“Tom’s way is very direct, get there quick, get there early and get the goal because at the end of the day that’s what wins games.

“You can kick the ball around as much as you want but if no attempt is made no goal is made.

“Defenders are just as important in modern football because that’s where it all starts.

“If we have the ball and get forward quick it can shock a team because sometimes, they want to hold off.”

The 18-year-old defender started on the NPL pathway in 2014 when he played in the second division NPL U13s competition.

He played his U14 years in the NPL 2 competition with his team of five years, the Rockdale City Suns. He jumped to the top tier NPL 1 competition in U15s where he stayed for U16s and U18s.

The MCU trial was his first trip to Queensland and Goni said he was itching to drive back north and spread his wings in the senior NPL competition.

“My old school coach knew Anthony Alexander (MCU technical director) who was looking for keen players keen for the trip,” Goni said.

“I made the trip up, loved the session, loved everything Tom was doing. It was high intensity … and I felt I would fit right in the position.”

His recent international tour in the Uruguay Juvenile A-Grade Championship with Racing Club De Montevideo helped the 185cm defender maintain his ball skills and fitness through the off season.

“I’m hoping to help the team keep as many clean sheets,” he said.

“If the opposition doesn’t score, well we don’t lose.”

While he dabbled in the midfield, Goni said his mindset and on-field presence was best suited to the back line.

“I’ve played in the midfield in the past, but the coaches saw I stay pretty calm and composed on the ball,” he said.

“I don’t like to rush, so I think they saw me as a better fit in the back line so I can better control the game and have more match awareness.”

“I’m also six-foot-one so I have that physical presence as well.”

