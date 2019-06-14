Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

NSW ex-teacher arrested over student abuse

14th Jun 2019 1:34 PM

An ex-teacher has been arrested in relation to the alleged sexual abuse of a 14-year-old boy at a Sydney high school.

Detectives arrested the 26-year-old man on Friday morning and he's now assisting NSW Police with their inquiries.

The child abuse squad began investigating in April 2019 following reports the student had been groomed and sexually assaulted by the teacher at a school in Sydney's southwest.

The 26-year-old man has since been sacked from the school.

A police spokesperson said investigations were continuing.

editors picks nsw student abuse teacher

Top Stories

    GUIDE: What's on the Whitsundays this weekend

    GUIDE: What's on the Whitsundays this weekend

    Music Check out what's happening around the region.

    • 14th Jun 2019 2:00 PM
    REVEALED: Whitsunday Council budget breakdown

    premium_icon REVEALED: Whitsunday Council budget breakdown

    Council News Big ticket items in 2019-20 Whitsunday Regional Council Budget.

    • 14th Jun 2019 1:00 PM
    Five being assessed after car rolled on Bruce Highway

    Five being assessed after car rolled on Bruce Highway

    News Five people are being assessed for injuries.

    FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS: Do you share a birthday with these people?

    FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS: Do you share a birthday with these people?

    Celebrity Find out which famous people you share a birthday with.