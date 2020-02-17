Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The NSW government says it will consider an urgent plea for funding to upgrade the state's ageing fleet of fire trucks. PHOTO: FILE
The NSW government says it will consider an urgent plea for funding to upgrade the state's ageing fleet of fire trucks. PHOTO: FILE
News

NSW fire trucks need upgrade: firefighters

17th Feb 2020 10:04 AM

The NSW government says it will consider an urgent plea for funding to upgrade the state's ageing fleet of fire trucks.

The Weekend Australian reports that the NSW Rural Fire Service Association submitted a business case to the government to upgrade the fleet of 3820 tankers last year.

Some trucks sent to battle the devastating bushfires that killed 25 people and destroyed 2439 homes were up to 30 years old and lacked emergency sprinkler systems, heat-resistant materials, or did not have roll bars.

"With current expenditure we can't replace them quick enough," NSW RFSA president Brian McDonough told the newspaper.

"Some of the trucks are over 25 years old and therefore the protection and technology is not the same as the trucks that are less than four or five years old."

NSW Emergency Services Minister David Elliott's office confirmed the NSW RFSA's business case has been received and would be considered in the state's upcoming budget.

firefighters fire trucks nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘She’s my world’: Husband remembers fun, outgoing wife

        premium_icon ‘She’s my world’: Husband remembers fun, outgoing wife

        News A GRIEVING Hay Point father has paid tribute to his "fun, outgoing" wife of 10 years who died in Friday's horrific crash at Alligator Creek.

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        Artist to raise funds, share message of hope in exhibition

        premium_icon Artist to raise funds, share message of hope in exhibition

        News Special creative exhibition aims to support bushfire relief effort

        Domestic visitors to be targeted in $600K tourism campaign

        premium_icon Domestic visitors to be targeted in $600K tourism campaign

        News Next phase of Wonders of the Whitsundays campaign has been launched