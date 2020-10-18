NSW has done a better job at handling pandemic: Victorians

Exclusive: Disgruntled Victorians believe NSW has handled the pandemic better than their own state, new analysis has found.

New independent research compiled by the Institute of Public Affairs revealed Victorians' patience with the long-running lockdown is waning and they think the Berejiklian government has handled it better.

More than 1000 Victorians were quizzed in the first week of October and the results found Victorians believed NSW has done a better job at managing the pandemic.

It showed 59 per cent agreed, while 16 per cent disagreed.

Today, NSW recorded five new cases and officially opened its borders to all travellers from New Zealand under its new one-way travel bubble arrangement.

Victoria recorded two new COVID-19 cases today and the state has 157 active cases.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian would be pleased with the survey results. Picture: NCA NewsWire/ James Gourley

But IPA's director of communications Evan Mulholland said many Victorians were seeing that in NSW their residents are not living under such tight restrictions.

"They are looking at NSW where there were more cases and yet they are asking why can't we be free," he said.

"The government puts their trust in the people that they'll do the right thing, socially distance and the people put their trust in the government to have contact tracing up to speed and sort it all out.

"Victoria broke that end of the bargain with their ineptitude towards hotel quarantine and catastrophic incompetence with contact tracing."

NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet said Victoria faced a much greater challenge dealing with COVID-19 cases but said they had handled it well in NSW.

"The NSW response to COVID has sought to balance both the need to keep people safe and minimise the economic impact on the state," he said.

Melburnians forced to shield against COVID-19. Picture: Mark Stewart

"In NSW, our Health officials have done an outstanding job, particularly with regards to quarantine and contact tracing.

"This has enabled us to keep much of NSW open and our economy functioning."

Today it was announced 19 pubs, cafes and restaurants in The Rocks area of Sydney could expand outside and with the plan to do this across other areas.

The research also found 48 per cent of Victorians agreed the lockdowns were justified and necessary but have gone too far, while 35 per cent disagreed.

Stage 4 restrictions were implemented across metropolitan Melbourne on August 2 and are now about to hit their 12th week.

Millions of Victorians are anxiously awaiting for Premier Daniel Andrews' announcements on Sunday where it's expected there will be some easing of restrictions, but predominantly relating to social not business restrictions.