Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NSW surfing champion Anthony Trevor Draper has pleaded guilty in a Brisbane court to trying to import 512kg of cocaine.
NSW surfing champion Anthony Trevor Draper has pleaded guilty in a Brisbane court to trying to import 512kg of cocaine.
Crime

Surfing champion pleads to botched cocaine import

by Sonia Kohlbacher
12th Feb 2020 5:11 PM

A former surfing champion who out-gunned the Australian navy in an inflatable boat carrying half a tonne of cocaine has pleaded guilty to trying to import the drugs.

Anthony Trevor Draper was promised $10,000 if he got behind the wheel of the vessel and allegedly helped two other men collect what he believed was cannabis off the NSW coast in 2018.

The surfboard maker and skilled seafarer later learnt he was picking up 512kg of cocaine and then sped away from an intercepting naval vessel before being arrested.

Draper, from Manly, on Wednesday pleaded guilty in the Brisbane Supreme Court to attempting to import a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug.

anthony trevor draper court crime drug import surfing champion

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Better beach access for elderly and disabled

        premium_icon Better beach access for elderly and disabled

        News More than $20K in funding was secured for disability access mats and a floating mobility wheelchair.

        Heart-pumping class ‘first of its kind’ in Cannonvale

        premium_icon Heart-pumping class ‘first of its kind’ in Cannonvale

        News If you thought getting fit couldn’t be fun, think again as My Gym Club’s new...

        Drink and drug drivers stopped in Whitsundays

        premium_icon Drink and drug drivers stopped in Whitsundays

        News A wrap-up of drink and drug drivers stopped by police this week in the...

        Thieves break into home, steal keys and car

        premium_icon Thieves break into home, steal keys and car

        News Thieves broke into a Cannonvale house and took off with the occupants’ car, on...