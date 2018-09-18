Menu
Login
Jaylei and her baby have not been seen since Sunday.
Jaylei and her baby have not been seen since Sunday.
News

Police hunt for missing teen and infant

18th Sep 2018 7:39 AM

NSW Police are searching for a teenage girl and her nine-week-old baby who have been missing from Sydney's east since Sunday.

Jaylei Woods, 15, and her nine-week old son, Jakiyah, were last seen leaving a residential facility on Coogee Bay Road, Coogee, at around 2pm on Sunday.

When she didn't return as planned, officers from Eastern Beaches Police Area Command were notified.

 

Jaylei and her baby have not been seen since Sunday.
Jaylei and her baby have not been seen since Sunday.

 

Police have concerns for the pair’s wellbeing.
Police have concerns for the pair’s wellbeing.

 

The girl is described as being of Pacific Islander/Maori appearance, about 157cm tall, of medium to solid build, with dark hair.

She was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, jeans, and carrying a jumper.

Baby Jakiyah is described as having dark hair.


Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.

editors picks jakiyah jaylei woods missing baby missing teen nsw

Top Stories

    Runners out in force for the 151st Airlie parkrun

    Runners out in force for the 151st Airlie parkrun

    News PARKRUNNERS were back out in full force on Saturday morning as the 151st Airlie Beach Parkrun hit the boardwalk.

    Smoking bin sparks fire alert in Cannonvale

    Smoking bin sparks fire alert in Cannonvale

    News Smoking bin sparks fire alert in Cannonvale

    Body found at Abell Point Marina

    Body found at Abell Point Marina

    News Body found at Abell Point Marina

    Busy year for actor who calls Airlie home

    Busy year for actor who calls Airlie home

    News Jean-Pierre Yerma knows it is never too late to try something new.

    Local Partners