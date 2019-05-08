Menu
Eggs recalled for fear of salmonella. Picture: Stefstef
Health

More eggs end up on recall list

8th May 2019 6:22 AM

AUSTRALIAN shoppers are once again being warned to check their eggs following the latest NSW recall over potential salmonella contamination.

The latest notice issued by the NSW Food Authority advises any customer who may have purchased Port Stephens Eggs to return the product immediately to the place of purchase for a refund.

Affected eggs have a best-before date up to and including June 8, 2019 with the eggs being stamped 'NSW 219'.

The eggs were sold in Port Stephens, two hours north of Sydney, in 700g free range dozens and 800g jumbo free range dozens.

The brand is sold at local butchers, independent supermarkets and retailers in the Port Stephens area on the NSW coast.

It's the latest urgent recall for salmonella-related incidents over the past several months, with the two in March and a further two in April.

In March, five people fell ill with salmonella, including two who were hospitalised in cases that were suspected to be linked to eating eggs from Bridgewater Poultry in Victoria.

Synergy Produce recalled all of its six and 12 packs of Southern Highland Organic Eggs in April, with best before dates up to and including May 9.

And Ash and Sons Eggs recalled several cartons of eggs, also in March this year, with best-before dates of April 26 and May 3.

People who become infected with salmonella will commonly develop headaches, fever, stomach cramps, diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting.

For more information on the latest recall, contact Port Stephens Eggs on (02) 4982 1218.

