Nude skydivers will fall from skies on Saturday

RESIDENTS in Toogoolawah might get more than they bargained for when they look up to the skies on Saturday afternoon.

The reason is that 25 brave men and women will be skydiving without a stitch on, to not only raise money for charity, but to break the world record for the biggest number of skydiving nudes, a record that hasn't been attempted since the mid-eighties.

It's the brainchild of skydiver Ryan McStay and his partner Kaitlyn Sapier, who was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and the couple are using the event to raise awareness of the disease, along with hopefully $50,000 for research.

When they met, Kaitlyn told Ryan that her biggest fear was skydiving, and on Saturday she'll be doing her very first tandem jump topless, while all the solo divers will be in their birthday suits.

Kaitlyn Sapier and Ryan McStay are planning to break the nude skydiving world record at Toogoolawah. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Ryan's been skydiving for three years but Kaitlyn will be doing her first.

"I'm so freaked out, its my number one fear," Kaitlyn said. "I told Ryan when we first got together that was one thing I've never, ever do. Hey, I passed out on The Giant Drop at Dreamworld, so that's the kind of reaction I'm expecting!

"When I was diagnosed with MS I wanted to do something about it, and luckily I was able to get treated very early. Some people don't realise the signs, and this whole event is to find out what the symptoms are and to talk to your doctor about it."

Ryan has been skydiving for the last three years, and says that the attempt won't be easy.

"It's a pretty technical jump, you need two planes in formation for starters, then when you take the suits off it adds to the complexity," Ryan said.

"When you're in a jumpsuit you feel the friction but doing it naked…it's like flying through ice. There will be some flapping, yes, it will be uncomfortable but it's all for a good cause.

It's only qualified, experienced skydivers who can do the formation, while Katilyn along with many others will be doing topless tandem jumps on the day.

"It can get very cold up there," Ryan added. "So this is the best time of year to do it. It's a bit of a tradition with skydivers that you do your 100th jump in the nude, so we thought why not build on that idea to raise money for charity and break the world record?

"A normal jump is at 14,000 feet, but if we don't get the formation at that height, we'll go up to 18,000 feet which requires oxygen. For the record to stand we all have to touch in the air in formation."

You can find out more and donate at http://MSExposed.com