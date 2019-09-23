Menu
QST_NWN_RUSSELL
Business

‘Number one’ construction business closes doors

by Hayden Johnson
23rd Sep 2019 10:22 AM
BRISBANE'S 'number one' construction and earthmoving company has closed after six years in operation.

McManaway Earthmoving Pty Ltd offered demolition, excavation and haulage services across Queensland and northern New South Wales.

The company, owned by James McManaway, claimed to be Brisbane's number one earthmoving and plant hire company, according to its website.

Injured brickie Ben Roche and his boss James McManaway.
It was placed in liquidation last week after all its assets were sold at an auction in June.

About 22 high-quality items including earthmoving machinery and attachments, single and dual-cab utes, trailers and light to heavy trucks were up for grabs.

Mr McManaway made headlines last year when he took on injured bricklayer Ben Roche.

Mr Roche suffered a severe brain injury and was lucky to survive after falling five metres when scaffolding collapsed.

His long and arduous road to recovery ended when Mr McManaway took him on as a driver.

"Despite his injuries, Ben has been so positive and motivated about his recovery and has been a reliable employee since day one," Mr McManaway said in October 2018.

Mr Roche praised Mr McManaway for giving him a go.

"It's great having a boss who's really flexible, understands my condition and knows how far I should safely push myself," he said.

Darryl Kirk of Cor Cordis was appointed liquidator to McManaway Earthmoving on September 18.

Mr McManaway could not be reached for comment.

