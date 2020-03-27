Numbers reveal strong pre-polling turnout

Just under 50 per cent of voters have already taken to the polls.

JUST under 50 per cent of voters in the Whitsundays have already hit the polls ahead of the tomorrow’s election.

As of noon yesterday, more than 8500 electors had voted out of a total of 18,000 enrolled for Division 1 through 5.

The remaining 4000 voters in Division 6 were not required to vote as Mike Brunker landed the seat unopposed, as did Andrew Willcox for his second term as mayor.

This comes as the Electoral Commission of Queensland urged voters to hit the polls sooner rather than later to reduce risks around coronavirus.

There will be extra measures in place tomorrow, including limits on the number of people allowed to vote at any one time, a larger distance between polling booths and the provision of hand sanitiser.

Voters are also encouraged to bring their own pen or pencil with them.

Tomorrow, voters in Airlie Beach can head to the Whitsunday PCYC or Cannonvale State School while Hamilton Island voters can lodge their vote at Hamilton Island Resort.

In Proserpine, voters should head to Father Tom Guard Hall at St Catherine’s Catholic College.

Bowen voters can lodge their vote at Bowen PCYC while residents of Collinsville can vote at the Collinsville Community Centre.

Merinda State School, Queens Beach State School and Dingo Beach Community Centre will also available for voters in these areas.

Polling booths at all locations will be open from 8am to 6pm.