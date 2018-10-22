Menu
Login
News

Nurse stops to help after car crash near Lismore

Cathy Adams
by
22nd Oct 2018 2:14 PM | Updated: 2:35 PM

UPDATE 4.20pm: A TEEN has been taken to hospital after an incident at Monaltrie this afternoon.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said a 15-year-old boy had been taken to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Wyrallah Rd near Durheim Rd about 3.10pm.

He said the patient had neck, shoulder and hip pain.

Another patient was assessed at the scene but not transported to hospital.

 

Original story: AMBULANCE crews have been called to a car crash at Monaltrie at 3.10pm this afternoon.

One crew is at the scene where it is reported a car has run into a fence on Wyrallah Road near Durheim Road.

Two people are believed to have been involved in the crash where a nurse stopped to offer assistance.

More to come.

car crash editors picks nsw ambulance paramedics
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Naked body found in Bowen

    Naked body found in Bowen

    News The body of a naked man was discovered on Saturday morning at Dalrymple Point in Bowen.

    Airlie Beach building destroyed by fire

    Airlie Beach building destroyed by fire

    Crime A man has been charged with arson after a fire this morning

    Airport mural features giant snake and marine life

    Airport mural features giant snake and marine life

    Lifestyle Whitsunday Coast Airport's new addition

    Sharp minds victorious

    Sharp minds victorious

    News Cannonvale State School students show sharp minds.

    Local Partners