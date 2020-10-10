Menu
A hospital has been placed on alert after a nurse who tested positive for coronavirus worked while infectious.
Health

Nurse worked while infectious

by Anthony Piovesan
10th Oct 2020 10:26 AM

There are fears of a potential coronavirus outbreak at St Vincent's Hospital Sydney after a nurse tested positive.

NSW Health alerted the public on Friday to the newly confirmed case of COVID-19, a casual nurse who worked an evening shift at the Darlinghurst hospital while infectious on Wednesday, October 7.

In a statement, NSW Health said the nurse provided specialised care to a single patient, and had limited contact with a very small number of colleagues.

"Contact tracing is under way and the source of the infection is under investigation, though it is believed the source of infection occurred outside the hospital," it said.

The case will be reported in Saturday's NSW virus numbers.

Anyone who visited Westfield Parramatta on October 6 or 7 is urged to get tested. Picture: Dylan Coker/NCA NewsWire
Anyone who visited Westfield Parramatta on October 6 or 7 is urged to get tested. Picture: Dylan Coker/NCA NewsWire


It comes as NSW Health warned of new locations visited by infected people recently.

Anyone who visited Westfield Parramatta on October 6 between noon and 12.15pm, and October 7 between noon and 12.30pm, and 4.30m and 5pm is urged to get tested.

NSW Health said anyone who attended those sites is considered a casual contact and must monitor for symptoms and get tested.

