Nurses rise up under 'trying circumstances'

"IMAGINE if the world didn't have nurses”.

This is a thought the staff at the Proserpine Nursing Centre want the community to ponder while they celebrated International Nurse's Day.

Assistant Nurse Roslyn Mackay said while everyone at the nursing home worked long hard hours, they did the job out of love.

"I think its a great thing to have recognition for nurses, the world would be in a lot of trouble without us,” she said.

"We get attached to people here, it's much more than just a job - they are your family.”

The Proserpine Nursing Centre also celebrated the Nurses which looked after home residents while Cyclone Debbie was in full swing.

Nursing Home treasurer Peter Elms said nursing staff rose up to the challenge despite "trying circumstances”.

"Unfortunately we are not a business that can just lock up and send our staff home, what this meant was that any staff that were here were basically locked in and had to disregard their own personal circumstances at home,” he said.

"They had to cover a lot of shifts, and I know they did this in an outstanding manner.”