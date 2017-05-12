24°
News

Nurses rise up under 'trying circumstances'

Jacob Wilson | 12th May 2017 6:53 PM
Chris Harvey, Roslyn Mackay, Kim Lee, Renee Croxford, Colleen Williams, Faylene Cooke, Margaret Jarvis, Lavinia Heard, Melinda Small and Garry Smith received recognition on International Nurse's Day.
Chris Harvey, Roslyn Mackay, Kim Lee, Renee Croxford, Colleen Williams, Faylene Cooke, Margaret Jarvis, Lavinia Heard, Melinda Small and Garry Smith received recognition on International Nurse's Day. Jacob Wilson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

"IMAGINE if the world didn't have nurses”.

This is a thought the staff at the Proserpine Nursing Centre want the community to ponder while they celebrated International Nurse's Day.

Assistant Nurse Roslyn Mackay said while everyone at the nursing home worked long hard hours, they did the job out of love.

"I think its a great thing to have recognition for nurses, the world would be in a lot of trouble without us,” she said.

"We get attached to people here, it's much more than just a job - they are your family.”

The Proserpine Nursing Centre also celebrated the Nurses which looked after home residents while Cyclone Debbie was in full swing.

Nursing Home treasurer Peter Elms said nursing staff rose up to the challenge despite "trying circumstances”.

"Unfortunately we are not a business that can just lock up and send our staff home, what this meant was that any staff that were here were basically locked in and had to disregard their own personal circumstances at home,” he said.

"They had to cover a lot of shifts, and I know they did this in an outstanding manner.”

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  cyclone debbie international nurses day proserpine nursing home

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Nurses rise up under 'trying circumstances'

Nurses rise up under 'trying circumstances'

Proserpine Nursing Centre staff held down the fort while Cyclone Debbie struck the coast.

Making good memories with story time

TELL ME A STORY: Story Time at the Whitsunday Shopping Centre last week.

Library still holding kids events at new venue.

China stumps up $20k for TC Debbie recovery

Whitsunday Regional Council

Council receives big Chinese donation.

Cannonvale Library has reopening date

Cannonvale Library will reopen soon.

Library to repair damage, reopen soon.

Local Partners

Nurses rise up under 'trying circumstances'

Proserpine Nursing Centre staff held down the fort while Cyclone Debbie struck the coast.

Time to celebrate 'heart and soul of the community'

Dominique Bramwell, Jan Nolan, Amanda Cowan, Mavis Midgley, Debbie McConnel, Joanne Vlasic, Lisa Milne and Kyra McNeily.

International Nurses Day is a time to reflect.

Petula Clark delighted to sing live for Australian fans

STILL TOURING: English singer Petula Clark is coming to Queensland.

English star Petula Clark still puts on a great show, even at 84.

The new film festival that's already making waves

This new home grown film is set to make its mark at the Sunshine Coast Surf Film Festival.

Why this film festival has the Coast so excited

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

The Red Pill: Netflix says no, Nimbin says yes

NETFLIX refused to carry controversial documentary The Red Pill. The film will be screened in Nimbin on May 19.

Weird explanation over ‘great Logie robbery’

Samuel Johnson’s silver Logie is seen just hours before it was stolen in a Melbourne pub.

Man who stole Samuel Johnson’s Logie painted a ‘heartless thief’.

Catweazle star Geoffrey Bayldon dead at 93

Catweazle star Geoffrey Bayldon has died at the age of 93.

Instagram's sexiest couple announce break up

Byron Bay artist, model and stylist Sally Mustang.

Newsletters described most intimate, sexual moments together

Kidman’s super awkward cooking segment

Nicole Kidman did not enjoy a cooking segment on Ellen's talk show.

Nicole Kidman spits out food during cooking segment on Ellen.

Bow Wow responds to Instagram plane controversy

The picture that launched a million memes.

Rapper in viral plane photo speaks out: ‘Method to my madness’.

There’s a Deadpool TV show on the way

Deadpool has landed a TV series.

MARVEL'S hit R-rating superhero film to be turned into TV series.

Farleigh ....... It&#39;s Not Far

12 Powells Road, Farleigh 4741

House 3 1 1 $245,000

Are you looking to break into the market without breaking the bank. Look no further. This older style high set home which has been terraced to the sloping block...

CBD Apartment with 2 Courtyards

Unit 2/187 Alfred Street, Mackay 4740

Unit 2 2 1 $270,000

A two-bedroom apartment designed for today's busy lifestyle with tiled front and rear courtyards. Positioned on the second floor of a private & secure complex just...

A Class Act ......

202/27 River Street, Mackay 4740

Apartment 3 3 2 $459,000

Enjoy the experience of living beside Mackay's beautiful blue river, Restaurants and shopping all at your doorstep. Generous open plan layout all designed to take...

Great Starter Pack!!!

4 Nilsson Court, Bucasia 4750

House 3 1 4 $290,000

Sitting on a good sized 751m2 block in a quiet cul-de-sac, this solid brick home is sure to impress with its scope to be easily improved upon or just move in and...

Bring an offer owners motivated to sell.

15 Davy Avenue, Proserpine 4800

House 3 2 4 $285000

Driving into the Front driveway of 15 Davy Ave Proserpine, you can see the owners have put a lot of hard work into the grounds boasting 964m2 these grounds are...

Renovate or Redevelop

27 Jackson Street, West Mackay 4740

House 3 1 1 $325,000

Located in the ever popular suburb of West Mackay this improved residential site is in close proximity to the City, Base Hospital, Shopping, Schools and Sporting...

RENOVATE &amp; REAP

4 Blackmur Street, Marian 4753

House 1 1 2 Auction onsite...

- Attention all Builders, Home Renovators and First Home buyers - Transform this modern 345 m2 dance studio into a large house and reap the rewards - Great bones ...

Oasis in Andergrove

6 Aileen Court, Andergrove 4740

House 4 2 4 $379,000

Great family home, 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, Lowset Brick Veneer situated in a quiet cul de sac on a very spacious 995 sq m allotment. An abundance of outdoor...

Mackay Grazing 3660 Acres

22494 Peak Downs Highway, Eton 4741

Rural 3 1 1 Formal Tender to...

- Rare offering of 3,660 acres over several freehold and leasehold titles on the Peak Downs Highway 35 minutes from Mackay City Gates. - Combination of cleared...

Lot 13 - 2,764m2 and Lot 43 - 2,196m2

Seaforth 4741

Residential Land 0 0 Contact Agent

Looking for coastal living on a large serviced Lot without City prices?? Phone the agent for details and take a look at what is available at Seaforth Hills...

108 storey high rise city to include own university

First look at the Imperial Square supertower project at Southport.

You could be born, learn and grow old in tallest building

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Renters claim 'no one cares' after Debbie

DESTRUCTION: An aerial photo of Woodwark, near Airlie Beach, shows the full devastation of Cyclone Debbie.

Renters say they're feeling hard done by after Cyclone Debbie

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Agents warn of tough rental market

DAMAGE: Cyclone Debbie had a profound effect on some Whitsunday homes.

Rental market squeezed further by Cyclone Debbie.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!