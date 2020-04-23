Nursing homes lift lockdowns after government ‘pressure’

Aged care homes are moving to lift lockdowns after criticism from the government.

Aged care homes are moving to lift lockdowns after criticism from the government.

WHITSUNDAYS aged care homes have announced they will lift the lockdown of their facilities, after feeling pressure from the government to lighten their restrictions.

Last night, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government were “concerned about the restrictions that have been put in place in aged care facilities [that are] over and above what was recommended by the National Cabinet on the residents in those facilities.”

Proserpine Nursing Home CEO Troy Smith said it was “upsetting” to hear the leaders of our country make the comments, considering the lockdowns were aimed to protect the residents.

“We looked at what the prime minister said last night and we felt the pressure to re-open,” he said.

“We looked at the risk involved and thought we could mitigate that risk.

“It is difficult and upsetting to hear our Prime Minister and then Annastacia Palaszczuk make those comments.”

Prior to the implementation of the strict lockdown rules, Mr Smith said they had consulted closely with families, residents and staff to ensure they were making the right decision for everyone.

Mr Smith said the government’s comments perhaps failed to take the communities and residents wishes into consideration.

“Having consulted our community beforehand, 98 per cent of our community were in favour of the lockdown.

“I don’t think they looked at what the residents want, and they wanted the lockdown.”

Mr Smith said they had made the decision to gradually lift the lockdown effective from Monday April 27, opening the facility on Monday, Wednesday and Friday during the hours of 2.00pm to 4.30pm.

“We’ve got restrictions in place and we’ve given a lot of instructions to the families, including maintaining social distancing, no children under the age of 16 and a limit of two people per visit,” he said.

“The staff will be monitoring it and they’ll be doing temperature checks on any visitors.

“We are doing everything we can to still protect the residents.”

Other facilities in the region are in the same situation, and although they had hoped to continue the lockdown, Mr Smith said they would continue to monitor the situation closely.

“We would have liked to stay in lockdown for longer but we feel the pressure not too,” he said.

“All we can do is keep consulting our community, keep the conversation open and talk to other facilities in the region as well.”

Bowen’s Murroona Gardens CEO Greg Pollard said the protection of residents remained their priority and they would introduce a “controlled approach” to visitation as of April 29.

“Four active cases in Mackay and five active cases in Townsville confirms the protection of residents and staff from COVID-19 must remain a priority,” he said.

“Our decision to go into full lockdown on March 30 has been overwhelmingly supported by our residents and their families.

“We will be introducing a controlled approach to visits by immediate family from April 29.

“This will involve a specific wing of the facility for visits at a nominated time and day. This will roll through the facility with each wing having short visits by 1 or 2 family members on their nominated day.”

Mr Pollard said they would release the full details of the new visitation measures via the Murroona Gardens a Facebook page, and directly to the residents families.