NYE festival at Magnums

MAGNUMS has you covered this festive season with five days of packed-to-the- rafters, mind-boggling entertainment including heaps of acts across four stages, boasting a party to remember for years to come.

Kicking off with free entry into Spenda C, one of the most in-demand bass DJs in the country, this Friday the doors open at 9pm with partying through to 2am.

Start your New Year's Eve party week off with a bang on Wednesday, December 27, as Client Liaison and Luke Million join Magnums for the first exciting day of festivities.

Doors open at 7pm and tickets are available through tickets.oztix.com.au.

Day two is when it all starts to get real, when Dirtcaps joins Airlie Beach to bring you cutting-edge production, a booming live set and boundary-pushing attitudes.

It has a $15 door charge and doors open at 7pm.

Almost six years to the day since revolutionising Australian hip-hop with the multi-platinum Falling & Flying, 360 has released his fourth studio album, Vintage Modern.

As part of special North Queensland shows, the Whitsundays will be among the first to hear 360 showcase his new album after its release, with special guest PEZ along for the ride next Friday, December 29, from 8pm to midnight.

Day four of the Magnums NYE Festival has free entry to Spitfire and Method will turn it up another notch.

Forcing the intersection of infectious, belting beats and vocal takeovers, the Spitfire and Method power is immediately evident the second they hit the stage together.

From December 31 at 3pm to January 1 at 5am, celebrate NYE in true Airlie Beach style as Ramjet rocks out the Big Stage, Terrace bar, with flowing great tunes and good mates.

For $25 entry, the Magnums nightclub will be jumping with club beats, while the famous Magnums beer garden provides the perfect place to sit back and chill.