NYE fireworks cancelled, money not to be donated

New Year’s Eve fireworks have been cancelled across the Whitsunday region due to a local fire ban. .

New Year’s Eve fireworks have been cancelled across the Whitsunday region due to a local fire ban. .

A TOTAL fire ban has extended in the Whitsundays, meaning the region will ring in the new year without New Year’s Eve fireworks.

A local fire ban was due to expire tomorrow, Friday, December 20, however Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have today announced the ban will remain in place until 11.59pm on Friday, January 3.

A QFES alert said the heightened fire conditions were perfect for bushfires to ignite and spread quickly.

The extension of the local fire ban means planned New Year’s Eve fireworks at Whitsunday Regional Council events across the region have now been cancelled.

All other New Year’s Eve activities planned by council will still be going ahead.

Whitsunday Regional Council CEO Kenn Donohoe said Council has decided any funds allocated for fireworks would not be donated to charity if fireworks were cancelled due to fire bans.

“Council does not favour donating ratepayer money to charities in lieu of economic activation activities like fireworks,” he said.

“The best way to support worthy causes like bushfire or drought is to encourage our residents to attend and donate at community organised events like the Whitsunday Sailing Club NYE Drought Appeal.”

New Year’s Eve activities are planned for Airlie Beach and Bowen.

Other regions affected by the ban include Mackay, Isaac, Central Highlands, Woorabinda, Banana, Gladstone, Livingstone and Rockhampton local government areas.