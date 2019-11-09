NZ blanketed by Aussie fires’ smoke

The catastrophic bushfires currently burning through rural New South Wales and Queensland are now so huge the effects have reached neighbouring New Zealand.

Towns in the South Island are being blanketed with thick black smoke and dust, with reports stating it could hit the North Island by Sunday.

"The dust & smoke from the #NSWfires is quite prominent on satellite imagery as gets (sic) transported across the Tasman Sea onto New Zealand's South Island," NIWA Weather tweeted earlier. "Some of the dust may cross the North Island on Sunday night."

The dust & smoke from the #NSWfires is quite prominent on satellite imagery as gets transported across the Tasman Sea onto New Zealand's South Island 💨



Some of the dust may cross the North Island on Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/4kofiZ0m32 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) November 9, 2019

Satellite imagery accompanying the tweet shows a bold grey mass appear North of Sydney on Friday morning, which by Saturday afternoon had travelled across the Tasman Sea.

Residents have also started sharing snaps of their of their neighbourhoods as smoke sweeps in, as well as showing a frightening red tinge to the sky.

"There are currently 81 fires burning in NSW and the smoke has reached New Zealand. Feels like I've ended up in a Mad Max scene with stormy skies to the east," Twitter user Dale Wowk wrote earlier, along with a video of his affected surrounds.

The short clip pans around him to show a moody sky sweeping across from behind a mountain top as the sky turns an ominous rusty red.

There are currently 81 fires burning in NSW and the smoke has reached New Zealand. Feels like I’ve ended up in a Mad Max scene with stormy skies to the east! #nswfires pic.twitter.com/eaWYs0eZ3l — Dale Wowk (@dalewowkphoto) November 9, 2019

Another user, an Australian user who goes by the handle @YOKYOKbeers, shared images sent to him by his aunty in New Zealand.

#NSWfires #NSWbushfires #NSWRFS

The first two pictures are from Oamaru, New Zealand. The third from Dunedin.

Half an hour ago the sky went brown.

This is the smoke from the NSW fires.



My Aunty sent these to me 5 minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/582F2vLyZ8 — Inner-City-Latte-Sippin-Dole-Bludgin Union Thug (@YOKYOKbeers) November 9, 2019

"That is extraordinary," an Aussie based follower responded. "The more and dust from our desiccated (sic) country is now affecting New Zealand!"

NZ based Instagram user Judith Curran shared a photo of an "eerie yellow haze" that was creeping through her east coast town.

While another Twitter user reported getting "massive haze in our skies from here in New Zealand", describing the events unfolding as "scary stuff" and pleading with people to "stay safe".

One person detailed online: "The smoke from the NSW fires alone are blanketing the whole South Island of New Zealand."

Smoke from very serious Australian bush fires now fumigating the airspace around New Zealand pic.twitter.com/dxLd05qS0B — Chris Doyle (@ensembleator) November 9, 2019

As of Saturday 7pm, three people were confirmed dead, five missing and 30 people injured in the 81 fires burning through Northern New South Wales and South East Queensland.

A man was discovered inside a burnt out car this morning at the Kangawalla fire, near Glen Innes in NSW, while a woman died in hospital after being found overnight with severe burns.

The first victim of the devastating bushfire emergency has been named by ABC as Vivian Chaplain, 69.

At the time more than 30 people have been injured and 150 homes have been destroyed.

