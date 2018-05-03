NZ man charged with GBH

POLICE crossed the ditch last week to arrest a man in relation to a serious assault in the Airlie Beach's Safe Night Precinct.

Whitsunday detectives travelled to New Zealand where a 27-year-old Christchurch man was extradited to Queensland.

This arrest follows a lengthy investigation regarding an assault within the Airlie Beach Safe Night Precinct on May 328, 2017 which left the victim with serious injuries.

In the initial stages of the investigation, police released numerous CCTV images to the public in an effort to identify the suspect.

The man appeared before the Brisbane Magistrates Court where he was formally charged with grievous bodily harm.

The matter has been adjourned to the Proserpine Magistrates Court on June 29.