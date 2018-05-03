Menu
Login
The Proserpine Court House
The Proserpine Court House Peter Carruthers
News

NZ man charged with GBH

by Peter Carruthers
3rd May 2018 4:17 PM

POLICE crossed the ditch last week to arrest a man in relation to a serious assault in the Airlie Beach's Safe Night Precinct.

Whitsunday detectives travelled to New Zealand where a 27-year-old Christchurch man was extradited to Queensland.

This arrest follows a lengthy investigation regarding an assault within the Airlie Beach Safe Night Precinct on May 328, 2017 which left the victim with serious injuries.

In the initial stages of the investigation, police released numerous CCTV images to the public in an effort to identify the suspect.

The man appeared before the Brisbane Magistrates Court where he was formally charged with grievous bodily harm.

The matter has been adjourned to the Proserpine Magistrates Court on June 29.

airlie beach grevious bodily harm new zealand proserpine magistrates court safe night precinct whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Runners waging an island assault

    Runners waging an island assault

    News There's an assumption that long distance running is an individual sport, but the members of the Whitsunday Running Club would argue strongly against that.

    Plenty of boats on the water in perfect weather

    Plenty of boats on the water in perfect weather

    News What is biting and where from our local experts

    Comic relief is coming to the Gateway Hotel

    Comic relief is coming to the Gateway Hotel

    News Internationally acclaimed acts at the Reef

    ORIGINALS BREAK THE MOULD

    ORIGINALS BREAK THE MOULD

    News Goldie rockers MISTRAM on tour

    Local Partners