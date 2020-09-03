Menu
Driver to plead guilty to killing four children on footpath

by Heath Parkes-Hupton
3rd Sep 2020 11:17 AM

 

A driver who was allegedly drunk and high on drugs when he ploughed into and killed four children on a quiet western Sydney street this year will plead guilty to four counts of manslaughter, a court has heard.

Samuel William Davidson had allegedly been drinking since the early morning on February 1 before he got behind the wheel to drive to a service station in Oatlands.

About 7.45pm, while allegedly driving at more than double the speed limit, the four-wheel-drive he was driving left Bettington Rd and careered into a group of seven kids who had set off to buy ice cream.

Samuel William Davidson, escorted by police. Picture: 7 News
Samuel William Davidson, escorted by police. Picture: 7 News

Four of those children - Antony, 13, Angelina, 12 and Sienna Abdallah, 9, and Veronique Sakr, 11 - were killed.

On Thursday, the clean-shaven Mr Davidson told Parramatta Local Court he would plead guilty to several charges at his next court date.

"Yes, Your Magistrate," he replied when asked to confirm what his lawyer had revealed to the court.

Sienna, Angelina and Antony Abdallah, who died on February 1. Picture: 7 News
Sienna, Angelina and Antony Abdallah, who died on February 1. Picture: 7 News

Those charges include four counts of manslaughter, two counts of causing grievous bodily harm and one of aggravated dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm while under the influence of drugs.

He will return to court on October 22 where he is expected to be committed for sentence.

Mr Davidson, 29, had been facing 34 charges in total.

The court heard the balance of those charges would be withdrawn upon entering guilty pleas to the seven charges indicated on Thursday.

More to come

Originally published as Oatlands crash: Driver to plead guilty

