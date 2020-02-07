‘Our entire world came crumbling down’

The parents of three children who were killed by an alleged drunk driver last weekend have described how their "entire world came crumbling down with the senseless loss".

Abdallah siblings Antony, 13, Angelina, 12, Sienna, 8, and their cousin Veronique Sakr, 11, died on Bettington Rd in Oatlands on Saturday night about 7.50pm.

Another child who was injured in the crash, a 10-year-old boy, remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Daniel Abdallah and Leila Geagea with their children. Picture: Supplied by Daniel Abdallah

Danny and Leila Abdallah released an emotional statement on Friday describing their grief.

"To begin to encapsulate or express the heart wrenching pain and sorrow we are experiencing in this time would require endless words of despair," the statement said.

"This is an unimaginable tragedy; unfathomable beyond all description."

Mr and Mrs Abdallah said their children were their reason for living.

"What is life without your children? How and where do we begin to pick up the pieces so that we may be effective parents to our three remaining angels?" the statement asked.

Sienna Abdallah. Supplied by Daniel Abdallah

The parents said they forgive the driver responsible for killing their children.

"His actions will be met before the earthly and heavenly judge," the statement said.

"We have decided, in our hearts to forgive him - for our sake, for the sake of our children and more so for Christ's sake."

The parents continue to look to their Maronite faith for strength at this time.

"Our faith in Jesus Christ remains the foundation of our family and we believe it will continue to help us through this difficult time," the statement said.

"Each day that passes is a day closer to the day we are reunited with our angels. We will look toward this moment; not backwards at yesterday's pain."

Leila Abdallah grieving at the site where three of her children where killed. Photo: Adam Yip

The pair thanked everyone for the support they had received.

"We would like to thank our family, our friends, our community, and so many others from across Australia and the world," the statement said.

"We are humbled and strengthened by the outpouring of love from each and every one of you.

"Please continue to join us in prayer during this time. This is a very heavy cross that we've been chosen to carry, but it is through God's love that we keep going."

The Abdallah family holding a memorial at the site in Oatlands where their three children and another child were hit and killed by an alleged drink driver on Saturday night. Picture: Jonathan Ng

A family spokesman said community condolences would be held tonight and Saturday with the funeral on Monday.

Police will allege Samuel Davidson, 29, was three times over the legal blood alcohol limit when his Mitsubishi ute mounted a kerb and struck the children.