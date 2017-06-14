Oberg achieves new PB after 200 events

BIG RUN: Tim Oberg was in fine form on Saturday morning at Airlie Beach parkrun.

RUNNING: It was another big week for Airlie Beach parkrun, with one special achievement standing out in particular.

Parkrun Australia CEO Tim Oberg achieved a new personal best in his 202nd run in a time of 19min 49sec. It was good for the second best time of the day.

Mark Ogilvie was the best time of the day as he crossed the line first in a time of 19min 30sec, while Chris Murphy crossed the line third in 20 min 7sec.

For the women, Riana Young Cashinella claimed a new personal best in her 14th run as she was first over the line in a time of 22min 24sec.

She was followed by Teodora Dale in 22min 52sec and Troy Wake in 23min 23sec.

A total of 59 runners hit the track on Saturday morning. There were 11 first- time runners and 18 new personal bests achieved.