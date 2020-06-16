Obituary: Colleen May Cheffins

Colleen May Cheffins (nee Kenny) died peacefully aged 92 years on June 5, 2020 after a short illness. She will be fondly remembered by her family, friends and the Bowen community.

Written by Tracy Cheffins.

COLLEEN May Cheffins (nee Kenny) was born the third daughter of May and Bert Kenny on May 26, 1928 in Bowen.

With her two older sisters, Elizabeth and Lesley, her childhood was spent at Koreelah Farm on Inveroona Rd, where she loved the outdoors and became a proficient horse rider on her pony, Surprise.

She attended Queens Beach and Bowen State Schools then spent her final year at Presbyterian Girls’ College in Warwick.

Her early years in Bowen coincided with the Great Depression and World War II which made her strong and resilient, like most of her generation.

On returning from boarding school in 1944, she commenced work as a secretary and bookkeeper for the firm Samuel Allen & Sons.

Commuting to work was by pushbike on a gravel road, often facing into a Bowen south-easterly.

During these wartime years, she gained a love of dancing and socialising and we suspect she stole a few airmen’s hearts.

She celebrated the end of World War II at a street party in Bowen.

Post-war holidays were spent at South Molle Island when it was a fledgling resort.

In the late 1940s, her cycling path crossed that of a handsome returned airman, Wallace Charles Cheffins.

On March 31, 1951 they were married at Bowen’s St James’ Presbyterian Church, and travelled from Bowen to Brisbane by DC3 (Douglas DC-3 propeller-driven airliner) from Bowen Airport for their honeymoon.

On their return to Bowen, they set up their first home beside the Inverdon bridge, across the road from Harris and Leonie Smith, who became lifetime friends.

Their first daughter Julie was born in 1955, and when she was three years old the family moved to a farm across the river, where they produced fruit and vegetables for about 40 years.

The Inverdon farming community was close-knit, and neighbours included the Land, Klukas, Shiels, Weekes, Chidley, Napier, Walker, Hunter and Smith families.

Floods, cyclones and water shortages made farming challenging.

Their second daughter Tracy was born in January 1959, ten days before Cyclone Connie, while they were still recovering from the 1958 cyclone.

Evacuating a newborn baby, a four-year-old child and an invalid mother-in-law at the height of the cyclone was just another test of Colleen’s character.

She was a prodigious worker on the farm and in the shed, while also managing the household, and coped without electricity until the early 1960s.

Her cooking skills, exemplified by her roast duck dinners, were renowned.

Colleen and Wally encouraged their daughters’ educational pursuits, including piano lessons, Eisteddfods, and sporting competitions.

Both girls completed their schooling in Bowen and graduated from university.

Family holidays were often taken at Gloucester Sands, with the Rodgers family becoming firm friends.

Colleen found time to pursue her interest in watercolour painting with the Bowen Art Society where she won awards and was made a life member.

Like her mother she was a keen member of the Bowen Historical Society and Museum, serving on the committee and as a museum minder, where she made many good friends.

She supported the Bowen show with many prize-winning entries of her vegetables, and in more recent times her champion gerberas.

Colleen was grandmother to Julie and Graham Stanley’s three children Fiona, Jeremy and Lachlan, and recently became a great-grandmother to James.

Colleen and Wally were regular visitors to their daughters in interesting locations including Papua New Guinea, the Pilbara, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney.

Colleen has also enjoyed loving relationships with nieces and nephews from the Barker, Maclean, Meecham and Lewis families, many of whom attended her 90th birthday celebrations in Bowen in 2018.

Wally predeceased Colleen in 2001, shortly after their 50th wedding anniversary.

Colleen retired to a home in north court where she enjoyed gardening and kept everyone supplied with pawpaws.

She continued her volunteering and enjoyed being with her wide circle of friends.

Later in life she re-established a friendship with Gerry Baker, a World War II airman who had served in Bowen at the Catalina base.

They remained faithful companions until Gerry’s death in 2018.

Colleen moved to Murroona Gardens in June 2019 where she was an active and popular resident.

