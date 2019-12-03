Menu
Dr Ashraf Hanafy pleaded guilty to driving with meth in his system.
Crime

Obstetrician admits driving while on methamphetamine

by Lea Emery
3rd Dec 2019 12:23 PM
A LEADING obstetrician has admitted he drove with the drug ice in his system on a suburban Gold Coast street.

Ashraf Hanafy this morning pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court to one count of drug driving.

The court was told police stopped his black Porsche on Baron St, Reedy Creek just before 2pm on June 15.

Hanafy's lawyer Michael McMillan, of McMillan Criminal Law, applied for a work licence for him.

Ashraf Hanafy was stopped by police in Reedy Creek on June 15.
"His capacity to earn income was immediately stopped but there is a conditional return to practice which has been issued," he said.

Late last month Hanafy had his medical licence returned after winning an appeal in the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

 

 

A number of conditions have been put in place on Hanafy practising medicine including he be supervised by another medical practitioner and cease practice if no one is willing to supervise him.

Magistrate Mark Howden fined Hanafy $400 and recorded a conviction.

"Since June you have not been able to work as you normally would in your profession ... I note that given the type of work you can be called at any time of day of night," he said.

Mr Howden granted a restricted work licence to Hanafy.

The conditions include he only drive for work, keep a log book and he must not carry any passengers.

Hanafy was one of the state's most respected obstetricians and has published research into uterus transplants.

After he was charged Hanafy also lost his privileges to practice medicine at John Flynn Hospital and was suspended from teaching at Bond University.

