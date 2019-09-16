Occupant reveals cause as home destroyed by fire

A HOUSE in Petrie, north of Brisbane, has been completely destroyed by fire

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said the single-storey brick home on Warrimoo Dr was well involved and three crews were on scene about 8am.

The house has been completely destroyed. Picture: Marcel Baum.



Emergency services said all people inside the home have been accounted for.

QFES is currently monitoring the scene after getting the fire under control about 8.30am.

A single occupant who escaped the fire with nothing but his rescue budgie, said the blaze was started by a candle.

Firefighters are battling a major house fire in Petrie. Picture: 9 News



Soot-covered but unhurt, the man who did not want to be identified, said he was glad to have made it out alive and admitted to not being insured.

Queensland Fire and Emergency firefighters put out the last of the house fire. Picture: Marcel Baum.

Neighbours comforting the man said it was important for people to realise this could happen to anyone.

The house at Petrie is "well involved". Picture: 9 News

Petrie Station Officer Matthew Draper said it was a timely reminder for residents to make sure they have a working fire alarm.

He said crews adopted a defensive posture upon arriving on scene, staying external to the fire while protecting a vehicle parked in the driveway.