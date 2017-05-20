Ocean Club: a touch of paradise

FLOATING BEAUTY: The Ocean Club is the newest edition to the southern end of Abell Point Marina and and it's a stylish touch to the already charming marina.

THERE'S another little piece of paradise on its way for those who berth their boats at Abell Point Marina.

On June 1, the southern side of the marina will open the doors to the Ocean Club, a floating pontoon with some serious style.

"The idea behind it is because we're such a huge marina, we have amenities for our guests in the south and in the north, but for guests in the far south, it's about a 300-400m walk to the amenities block,” Marketing and Business Development Manager Joscelyn O'Keefe said.

The pontoon has its own check-in office, customer lounge and areas to freshen up after a big day on the boat.

Guests can use one of 12 cubicles downstairs, which contain a shower, toilet, sink and even USB ports for you to charge your phone or laptop.

If you're in desperate need to do some laundry, the club has a fully equipped service available.

While you wait you can enjoy a coffee, read the paper or pop upstairs and enjoy a drink or two while looking over the stunning marina.

"(Upstairs) is a beautiful sun deck with umbrellas, tables, a BBQ area, fridges and a coffee machine,” Ms O'Keefe said.

And even better, there's wi-fi available.

These options are only available to members who upgrade to the Ocean Club.

From afar, you could be forgiven for mistaking the Ocean Club for a house boat, with its stunning design incorporating stainless steel railings and high end panelling.

Ms O'Keefe said the idea was to be able to add another level of service and provide more convenience for guests due to the marina being "very spread out”.

Having a third office enables us to be more responsive to customer requirements.

With a stunning backdrop and high quality service, the Ocean Club is also the perfect spot to meet and greet fellow boaties.

"It's a place where customers can meet other people and they can congregate at the Ocean Club rather than just sitting on their boats,” Ms O'Keefe said.

Marina customers will also have the option to upgrade their stay in order to have access to the Ocean Club as an add on to berthing.

For more information about the Ocean Club and to find out how to upgrade, visit abellpointmarina.com.au.